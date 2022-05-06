Unadilla renames baseball field in honor of resident

The first sign given this Little League season in Unadilla was to Denton Reed.
In a Friday, May 6 dedication ceremony, village officials renamed the Unadilla Recreational Development Corporation Field, used by area youth sports teams, for Reed, a Unadilla resident and businessman. The unveiling of Denton Reed Recreational Field coincided with Unadilla Little League’s opening day ceremonies.
Reed said the dedication came as a surprise, leaving him “overwhelmed.”
“We were taking my grandson to dinner, and we had to pick him up (at the field), and there were all these people here,” he said. “I thought it was for a Mother’s Day thing. I nearly cried.”
Reed said he was “just grateful” for the recognition, but emphasized the community effort behind the site’s realization in the early 1990s.
“There were so many people involved in building this,” he said. “Yes, we donated the land and developed a plan for the ballfields to be for the kids and a place to go play ball, have fun and be social, but there were a lot of people: Steve Judd, my buddy Jimmy Wakeman and Lee Bossler. I just can’t name them all, but everyone came together.
“It was a great community effort,” Reed continued. We’ve had some big ideas, and some of them came to fruition. Many years ago, my dad acquired land in Laurens and built a ballfield, so I guess it’s kind of in the family to do this.”
According to an October 1990 Tri-Town News article, the property was acquired by the Unadilla Community Recreational Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization, in 1987, with groundbreaking for a three-phase plan projected for early 1991. The article notes: “The goal of the Unadilla RDC is to build a recreational facility for all ages on the easily accessible land next to the … tennis courts. The design would incorporate the multi-field complex (and) include a parking area, a pond (and) perhaps a walking trail.”
Chris Price, village trustee and co-chair of the Unadilla Parks and Recreation Committee, said he’s long wanted to recognize Reed. Price noted that he funded the sign, fabrication of which was handled by Shuppherd’s Tack Shop of Bainbridge.
“It was probably October 2021 when I got thinking about the fields,” he said. “I was assistant mayor and Jack Insinga was the mayor at the time and we’re the ones that got the project started. But Denny Reed donated the property back in the ‘80s and donated it for the rec fields. The signs had all been run-down … so I decided I’d like to see it renamed and, because Denny donated that property to the village, we felt it was right that it be in his name.
“Denny has owned a lot of businesses in the area, and he doesn’t like to be recognized, but he still donates material — sod and stuff like that — to do repairs on the baseball fields,” Price continued. “Plus, his kids and grandkids played sports there growing up, so I just felt like, if we were going to rename the field, why not after someone who has an interest in it, has done stuff for that field and been involved in the community?”
Unadilla Mayor Jake Cotten also extolled Reed’s ongoing role.
“Many years ago, there were three different companies that came together to form a committee and they got a grant to purchase the property. Now, years later, the original contract they had is up … so we decided that, seeing as Denny Reed was still so involved for so many years with it, we’d rename it in his honor.”
Cotten and Price said the decision was finalized during a March board meeting. The village board includes Cotten and four trustees.
“The board feels that he deserves the recognition,” Cotten said. “Everybody’s pretty happy about the field actually being dedicated to him.”
“When we brought it up to the board, everybody was excited to see it renamed after Denton, because he does a lot in the community,” Price echoed.
Community utilization of the property, Price and Cotten said, is paramount. The 5.7-acre property, Cotten noted, is maintained by the village.
“There really isn’t a value on it, because it’s just that important to the community,” Cotten said. “It’s that important for our kids to have that time on the fields and be able to get together.”
“Everybody uses it; we use it for athletic fields for football, baseball, soccer and some softball, plus a lot of people from the community go there and walk the fields,” Price said. “It’s just a good area for everybody.”
