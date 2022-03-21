Unadilla Rotarians say thanks with treats

For Unadilla Rotarians, giving thanks is a piece of cake.
On Saturday, March 19, members of the 14-person club distributed boxes of homemade baked goods to Unadilla businesses, thanking owners for remaining open through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unadilla Rotarian and village resident Christie Connor said the concept grew from the group’s previously annual Pie Night, held on or near March 14. Distribution of the treat boxes, she said, marked the group’s first in-person activity since the pandemic’s start.
“When Mark (Barreto) became president last July, he decided each of us Rotarians should take a month and be in charge of a mini service project and have a program or a fun thing do to for the community,” Connor said, noting that such activities were limited to fiscal donations. “So, we’ve had various things — last month we contacted Family Services of Oneonta to see if they needed stuff — then here comes March and it should be Pie Night, but of course we can’t do Pie Night, but I can’t let go of this pie thing, so I said, ‘Maybe we can go around to all the merchants of Unadilla and give them all a pie, just to tell them thanks for staying open.’ A couple of days later, we said, ‘Why don’t we just make treats, because that’s easier for people to handle at work if they don’t have knives or plates’ and I thought that was a great idea. We packed up a few cookies, cupcakes, brownies and whatever people made, so everybody gets a little bit of everything.”
In addition to the boxed treats, business owners received a commemorative certificate and thank-you poem. Businesses acknowledged included The Green Giraffe, Green’s Long River Inn, Red’s Barber Shop, Donna’s Home Treats, Country Computers, the House of Consignment, Kwik Fill, Mirabito’s Convenience Store, the Unadilla Diner, Catalog Outlet, Village Bountiful, Unadilla Hair Company, Village Variety, Brown’s Pharmacy and Family Dollar.
Recognizing retailers, Connor said, underscores Rotary’s mission.
“It’s an organization founded by a businessman, originally, for businesspeople,” she said. “Even though not everyone who belongs to Rotary is in business — we have lots of professionals and teachers, doctors, nurses and all kinds — we do have many business owners and that was a way for them to network back in (the early 1900s when Rotary was founded). And what these poor people went through with having to wear masks all day and having to argue with customers or provide masks, I think they deserve it.”
Business representatives said they found the gesture meaningful.
“While some places shut down, we stayed open and helped and served the community,” Ashley Cordner, 28, owner of Donna’s Home Treats, said. “It was to say thank you for being open and thank you very much for everything you do. It meant a lot, especially since I’m one of the younger business owners, to be recognized for all my hard work and the challenges. And the (Rotarians) came in and presented us, so it was real people and people that we know. It made me feel really good."
“The Rotary came in with a couple of representatives and presented us with a box of cookies and a lovely sign that commemorated the essential workers,” said Chris Tuttle, store manager of the Village Variety. “It was an appreciation plaque that thanked all of us who worked day after day … and it was very nice recognition.
“It was hard at first, because we didn’t know if we were going to be able to stay open,” he continued. “Then we had to make sure we were deemed an essential business. We had a lot of feedback from the local public saying they needed us and wanted us to stay open and there were a lot of things they needed to get for health and safety that they couldn’t get elsewhere, because so many places were closed. We were happy to be able to serve the community that way and I think it’s an honor and I’m very pleased to be recognized, because we never expected to be recognized, we were just trying to do our job and keep everybody happy and healthy.”
For more information, find “Unadilla Rotary Club” on Facebook or visit unadillarotary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.