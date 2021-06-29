Unadilla Valley announces hiring of superintendent

The Unadilla Valley Central School District Board of Education has announced that Brenton Taylor will begin his appointment as the new superintendent of schools at its July 1 reorganizational meeting.
“The Board of Education is proud to welcome Mr. Taylor as Unadilla Valley Central School District’s next superintendent of schools. Our goal was to find a leader with experience, who knows our communities, parents, students, and staff, and who could carry on as a collaborative leader with a vision to help grow opportunities for students," a statement, attributed to the entire board, said. "Mr. Taylor values collaboration at all levels. We are confident that the district will be in good hands under the leadership of Mr. Taylor as our next Superintendent.”
Taylor, who joined the district in 2017, served first as the director of curriculum and instruction and secondary principal for two years before becoming deputy superintendent. He had previously been a principal at Hancock Central School and an elementary teacher at Bainbridge-Guilford Central School, according to a media release.
Taylor holds a certificate of advanced study in district leadership and building leadership from SUNY Cortland, a master of science degree in K-8 science from Walden University and a bachelor of science degree in elementary education, with a concentration in childhood development, from SUNY Oneonta. His certifications include New York State Professional School District and School Building Leadership and permanent teaching certification in elementary education, the release said.
“I’m honored to have been selected by the Unadilla Valley Board of Education as the next superintendent. I am excited to work with all the different stakeholders in the Unadilla Valley Central School District in my new role,” Taylor said in the release. “With great anticipation, I look forward to working collaboratively with board members, staff, students, and the communities.”
