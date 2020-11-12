NEW BERLIN — Students at Unadilla Valley Central School honored local veterans with a drive-thru celebration Tuesday.
The Veterans Day tradition dates back to more than a decade, according to district Superintendent Bob Mackey, but had to be adapted this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Typically we fill the auditorium with veterans, parents and students for a large Veterans Day ceremony,” Mackey said. “Afterward, the students and the veterans would have breakfast together in the cafeteria, but obviously we couldn’t do that this year.”
“It’s very special to Unadilla Valley to honor every branch for their service,” said elementary principal Kathleen Hansen, who organized the event. “Knowing that we couldn’t have a big celebration inside, we wanted to make sure we could still honor people, so we decided to do a drive-thru.”
Elementary students greeted veterans and their families with a frenzied wave of flags as they drove up in front of the school, and each grade took turns serenading the vehicle-bound visitors with choruses of “America, the Beautiful” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” lead by music teacher Elizabeth Dent.
“It’s fun to watch the veterans sit back, open their windows and listen to the kids — they appreciate that a lot,” Mackey said.
“Having the kids out here waving their flags and thanking everybody for their service — I think they recognize that the adults do all the planning, but it’s about seeing the kids,” Hansen said.
Hand-made cards, paintings and thank-you notes blanketed the windows behind the students, and each veteran received a bundle of student artwork to take home.
“It’s fun to watch the kids and how their understanding of what a veteran is gets much more clear as they get older,” Mackey said. It’s something that we talk about and involve kids right through fifth grade.”
High school volunteers with the National Honor Society served to-go breakfasts and coffees prepared by school cafeteria staff. Chobani donated several dozen cases of yogurt for the school to distribute to veterans and their families.
“It’s been a tough year since March for our Honor Society kids to get their volunteer hours in, so it’s a plus for them to keep having events like this during the year,” Mackey said. “We’re trying to get people to keep thinking out of the box.”
About 75% of the student population is attending school in a hybrid model, Mackey said, while the remaining students are learning from home.
“One of the things that’s really missing in school, with this pandemic, is that sense of community,” Mackey said. “Relationships in general right now have struggled so darn much. We definitely haven’t done the things together that we would normally do, so these events have more importance now than they probably did before. We’re trying to figure out ways to do more of this, even just internally.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
