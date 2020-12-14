Unadilla Valley superintendent Mackey to call it a career

Unadilla Valley Central School District Superintendent Bob Mackey last week announced his coming retirement after a 34-year career in local education.
Mackey said he will serve as superintendent through the end of the 2020-2021 school year and will be replaced by deputy Superintendent Brenton Taylor in July. Mackey will continue as Taylor’s deputy superintendent until October to help facilitate the transition.
“As someone who’s been in the district this long, you really want to give as much notice as possible,” Mackey said. “We wanted to make sure we got the transition started officially and formally.”
Mackey has served as UV superintendent since 2007, when this year’s graduating class started Pre-K.
“In a way, I’m graduating with them,” he said.
Mackey said he graduated from Edmeston Central School in 1983 and returned to teach social studies and health in 1987, the same year he received his bachelor’s degree at SUNY Oneonta. The following year, he transferred to Walton Central School, where he taught social studies and coached track and field until 1995.
At Walton, Mackey said he was first assigned to teach Regents and non-Regents sections of global studies. He said he saw a challenge in encouraging the non-Regents students to succeed, persuading more than half of them to take the Regents in his first year and nearly all of them in his second.
Mackey served as director of special programs at Oxford Academy and Central School until 1997, when he was hired as building principal at Downsville Central School. In 2001, Mackey said, he was appointed superintendent at Downsville, a position in which he served until 2007 when he came to Unadilla Valley.
Of his four-decade education career, Mackey said he is most proud of the collaborative environment fostered at each of the districts.
“Ultimately, it’s about the work we do together and the way we all work together,” he said. “At Unadilla Valley, it’s about kids first, all the time.”
During his tenure at UV, Mackey said he saw the graduation rate rise from just above 70% to past 90%.
“We all know the importance of a high school diploma,” he said. “We know the value of continuing to learn and grow and benefit the community we all live in.”
In retirement, Mackey said he plans to offer consulting services and “keep an eye out” for any additional career opportunities locally.
Of his successor, Mackey said: “We’ve got a person who can not just keep the culture of collaboration going, but keep it growing. I look forward to seeing more great things continue to come out of this school.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
