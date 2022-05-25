Unatego Elementary students got a taste of life under the big top during the inaugural Kelly Wolner Memorial Circus, held Friday, May 20 and presented by the Unatego PTO and Student Council.
The circus, performed by roughly 70 Unatego Elementary fourth- and fifth-graders and facilitated through the Long Island-based National Circus Project, honored the school’s 30-year physical education instructor, Kelly Wolner. Wolner died in June 2019, following a battle with cancer.
Kim Gascon, Unatego PTO president and fourth-grade teacher, said the event felt fitting.
“Over the past 10 years, the PTO has honored in-service staff who have passed away,” she said. “We’ve done memorial benches and picnic tables and a bus shelter, but when Kelly passed away … the idea of putting on a show in her memory came about, and her favorite unit was gymnastics. She loved bringing in the kids (for a performance) night and having them show their families. Outside of school, Broadway was a passion for Kelly; she loved going to shows. And Jennifer Barnes, another PE teacher, told us about the National Circus Project.”
Though only fourth- and fifth-graders performed Friday, Gascon noted, students in pre-K through fifth grade spent the week learning the circus ropes. According to nationalcircusproject.com, the nonprofit organization has offered 71,613 workshops.
“It’s a nationwide program ... so they have a set of trainers that travel around the country and work with different schools for a week,” Gascon said. “They came in on Monday and put on two assembly shows … so the kids could see all the cool stuff they were doing. They’re working with all the grade levels, so all the kids in the entire school are getting to try things like plate-spinning and flower sticks, which are like batons; diabolos, which are like giant spools they toss in the air and catch; they’re doing clowns; there’s a balancing group; stilt walkers; jugglers; and hula hoops.
“All the fourth- and fifth-graders who signed up – which is almost all of the kids, about 70% – worked almost an hour every day with the performer,” she continued, noting that the National Circus Project’s training is geared toward that age group. “And they’ve been allowed to take some of the equipment home and practice.”
Kids, too, said they appreciated the opportunity.
“I think that it’s really nice when we do this, because it makes other people think of (Wolner) and have memories, like flashbacks,” fourth-grader Raelynn Wilber, 10, who performed with the hula hoop group, said. “The training was really good, and we learned a bunch of cool moves. On Wednesday, I didn’t know how to do something, so I took it home, and now I have it perfect.”
“It was fun working on it,” fourth-grader Matthew Love, 9, echoed. “I like doing things for other people, not just myself, and I like doing things with other people.” Love performed with the diabolo group.
Gascon said she hopes the program’s impact continues.
“This is supposed to be the first annual Kelly Wolner Memorial Circus, (because), as opposed to having a permanent piece of equipment here, the idea was that it kind of lives on and we know Kelly would’ve really enjoyed the show,” she said. “Jenni Barnes and our other physical education teacher Christina Butcher, they’re going to continue to host the show and it will likely be expanded to other grade levels. They’ll be able to do it as a unit over the course of a few weeks with all the classes, as opposed to bringing (the trainers) in. Part of the idea is they’re also training the PE teachers.”
Gascon said the event, which included a carnival, basket raffle and refreshments, was embraced by those who knew and worked with Wolner.
“The kids are just loving it and I’ve heard from parents whose kids are coming home so excited about it,” she said. “We had it set up for May 2020, but then March 2020 happened, so it’s been two years, so we’re really happy to have (the National Circus Project) come this year. The teachers’ feedback has been wonderful, and the kids are very excited (about) their new skills. Kim Platt, the head of our student council, has always sponsored a winter carnival, pre-COVID, so she organized the carnival, and Nancy Dalton stepped in to handle refreshments. The whole staff is pulling together to make this a great family night event for everyone.
“Lynn (Wolner’s sister) was very touched and glad,” Gascon continued. “(Her family members) knew that this was our plan; we had presented it to them and (Wolner’s wife), Annarose, when we originally set the date in October 2019, and they were very excited about the idea. They were very touched and just knew Kelly would really have loved this.”
