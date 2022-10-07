Unatego volleyballers are playing for a purpose.
The varsity and junior varsity games Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Unatego High School at 2642 state Highway 7 in Otego will serve as the district’s annual “Think Pink” fundraising event, benefiting Unatego fifth-grader Eva Carey. Carey, 11, of Unadilla, was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in April 2021.
Varsity coach and Unatego teacher Kelly Post said Think Pink has evolved since its inception.
“I started this probably 19 years ago when I first started coaching, and then I took a hiatus for several years,” she said. “We started it as ‘Dig Pink,’ which is a national thing, but changed it because we found if we used the phrase ‘Dig Pink,’ it’s a corporate thing and we were required to donate the money to their foundation. We made the decision that we’d like to continue to have the event and raise awareness, but also prefer to see that (money) go back to a family in our community.”
“October is breast cancer awareness month, so every year we have ‘Think Pink’ to raise breast cancer awareness,” Post continued. “If we have a recipient in the district or a family that’s impacted by breast cancer, that’s our first priority. Although it’s a breast cancer awareness event, it encompasses anybody that’s been impacted in some way, shape or form by any kind of cancer.”
Post said, when planning for Think Pink began in late August, she immediately thought of Carey.
“It really does hit home for us, because it’s a student that I have,” she said. “Typically, we go with anybody identified by one of our players, but that wasn’t the case this year, so it was essentially decided by the coaching staff. It’s always the last home game of our season to ensure it falls in the month of October, but the conversation started the first day of preseason.”
Cassey Singer, Eva Carey’s mother, said she felt “really blessed” to learn of her daughter being chosen as the Think Pink beneficiary.
“It can be a hardship; we just got done with her third stage of treatment and that entailed every other week stays in the hospital for four days while she did 24-hour chemo,” she said. “So, I was only able to work a day and a half … and I still have my own bills. We’re trying to keep as much normalcy as possible, because I feel that’s in her best interest, and I’ve got three kids; she’s my middle one. You find a way to make it work, but I honestly felt blessed. When Ms. Post was telling me, I felt honored to be chosen for this, in a way. I come to a loss of words sometimes, but blessed is the only one that comes to mind.”
Post said the event will include more than volleyball.
“The varsity team will play immediately following the JV team, and the JV match starts at 5,” she said, noting that the two teams represent 21 players. “The event consists of a Chinese auction, and we’ve got probably 30 different donated items, including mostly gift certificates or materials donated by small businesses in our communities and outside of our community — Oneonta, Otego, Unadilla, Sidney. And we have 15 different themed baskets that have been donated by the JV and varsity teams and additional community members. We will have a 50/50 (raffle) going throughout both games and a bake sale. We’ll have crowd participation games and random drawings throughout the night, and the Booster Club has donated prizes for that.”
Such cross-community support, Post and Singer said, has been encouraging.
“Having the diagnosis was a shock,” Singer said. “(Eva) will be able to ring the cancer-free bell July 25, 2024; it’s a two-year treatment plan, but it will ensure that they get it all. She’s in remission right now, but still has to do the chemo treatments. The way the community has come together and stuff … it’s very heartwarming.”
“I have people coming to me asking, ‘How can I help? What can I donate?’ and thanking us for putting this together,” Post said. “When I contacted the family, she was like, ‘Oh, my god. Yes, that would be so helpful and so nice of you.’
“This is a very tight-knit community and there’s something to be said about small, rural tight-knit communities,” she continued. “When it is one of your own, we tend to really come together and take care of our own. So, it’s had a really nice response, (especially) from employees of the district, and I have a handful of JV and varsity parents volunteering to help at tables that night … and when the girls were asked to go to a small business … for donations, we had (donations) pouring in left and right. So, all in all, we’ve had a very positive response from the community.”
Though Post said there is no fiscal goal set for the event, “every little bit helps.” And while use of funds raised is at the discretion of the family, Post nsaid “this child wants to give back to the hospital she’s been getting treatments at.”
For more information, find the “Unatego Volleyball THINK PINK” event page on Facebook.
