Clerks at three Norwich businesses sold alcohol to underage people Friday, April 29, while seven other Norwich businesses and three Sherburne businesses did not sell to underage people, State Police said.
According to a media release, State Police conducted an "underage drinking initiative" in Chenango County. Retail establishments were checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth if asked. When asked for ID, they must show their real ID. All New York State driver’s licenses are horizontal if the license holder is over the age of 21; if the license holder is under the age of 21, they are vertical.
Alcohol was sold to a minor at Nazzitto’s Wine & Liquors, at state Route 12, Norwich Fresh Market, at state Route 12, and South End Wine & Liquor at Gilmore Lane, all in Norwich, the release said. An appearance ticket was issued to each clerk who sold alcohol to the minor.
The following 10 businesses were in compliance: Mirabito Quickway at N. Main Street in Sherburne, Stewart’s Shop at North Main Street in Sherburne; No Problem Liquors at West State Street in Sherburne; Stewart’s Shop at county Road 32/state Route 23 in Norwich; Mirabito Quickway at county Road 32/state Route 23 in Norwich; Speedway at state Route 12 (N) in Norwich; Mirabito at state Route 12 (N) in Norwich; Speedway at state Route 12 (S) in Norwich; Mirabito Quickway at state Route 12 (S) in Norwich, and Kwik Fill at state Route 12 in Norwich, the release said.
