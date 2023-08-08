Public hearings are scheduled on a proposed power line project that would cross a portion of Delaware County.
The state Public Service Commission said in an Aug. 8 media release it will hold in-person public information forums and public statement hearings regarding New York Power Authority and Clean Path LLC application to construct, operate and maintain an approximately 178-mile-long, 1,300-megawatt high-voltage direct current transmission line and associated facilities.
The project, as proposed, would run from an interconnection point at the Fraser substation in Delhi to one located at the Rainey substation in Queens.
The project includes an underground and submarine transmission line following existing right-of-way owned or controlled by NYPA, New York State Electric and Gas Corporation, Metropolitan Transportation Authority Metro-North Railroad, state Department of Transportation and New York City Department of Transportation, terminating at a converter station in Queens; a submarine transmission line in the Hudson, Harlem, and East rivers for 47 miles; six landfalls where the transmission line either enters or exits the rivers; a converter station in Delaware County, with an approximately 1-mile-long underground 345-kV High Voltage Alternating Current transmission line following existing NYPA and NYSEG right-of-way to the interconnection point at Fraser; and a converter station at the Astoria energy complex in Queens, with an approximately 3-mile-long underground transmission line to the interconnection point at Rainey.
Locally a hearing will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Delhi Village Hall at 9 Court Street in Delhi. The information session is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the public statement hearing at 1:30 p.m.
It is not necessary to make an appointment in advance, or present written material to speak at a hearing. Persons will be called to speak after completing a request card. Each public statement hearing will be held open a minimum of thirty minutes and will be kept open “until everyone wishing to speak has been heard or other reasonable arrangements have been made to include their comments in the record,” according to the release.
The application may be reviewed online at the Department of Public Service website, www.dps.ny.gov. To access documents, click on “File Search” (located under the heading “Commission Files”), and enter “22-T-0558” in the “Search by Case Number” field. The application is also available for review at local public libraries in the project vicinity.
Those who cannot attend or prefer not to speak at the public statement hearings can do so online. Go to www.dps.ny.gov, click on “File Search” (located under the heading “Commission Files”), enter “22-T-0558” in the “Search by Case Number” field, and then click on the “Post Comments” box at the top of the page.
Alternatively, comments may be mailed to the Hon. Michelle L. Phillips, Secretary, Public Service Commission, Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, New York, 12223-1350. All written comments will become part of the record considered by the Commission and may be accessed on the Department of Public Service website by searching the case number, as described above, and clicking on the “Public Comments” tab.
Toll-Free Opinion Line: Individuals may choose to submit comments by calling the commission’s opinion line at 1-800-335-2120. The number is set up to receive comments about pending cases from in-state callers 24-hours a day, according to the release. The comments will not be transcribed verbatim, but a summary will be provided to the commission.
