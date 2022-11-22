Unemployment rates in the area remained low in October, according to the state Department of Labor.
According to a media release from the department, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 4.3% in September to 4.4% in October 2022.
Locally, Chenango County posted a rate of 2.1%, Delaware County recorded a rate of 2.5%, Otsego County saw a rate of 2.2% and Schoharie County’s rate was 2.3%.
According to the release, those rates are not seasonally adjusted, which means they reflect seasonal influences, such as holiday and summer hires. Therefore, the most valid comparisons are year-to-year comparisons of the same month, for example, October 2021 versus October 2022.
Labor force statistics, including the unemployment rate, for New York and every other state are based on statistical regression models specified by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Meanwhile, New York’s labor force decreased by 1% between 2011 and 2021 while the rest of the nation increased by 5.1%, according to a report released Tuesday by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. A rebound took place in the latter half of the last decade before dropping significantly with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. New York continued to lose workers in 2021 when the rest of the nation began to recover. Even as the workforce began growing in 2022, it is still 400,000 workers below the state’s December 2019 peak, the report said.
DiNapoli’s report found the long-term decline was due, in part, to population changes and a relatively lower share of workers participating in the workforce. New York’s 10-year average participation rate was 40th in the nation. In 2021, New York’s participation rate was 59%, almost 3 percentage points lower than the rest of the nation.
“New York’s labor force is the backbone of our state’s economy, and its strength has been its diversity, high levels of education and unionization,” DiNapoli said. “But my report shows troubling long-term trends were exacerbated by the pandemic and may be impeding New York’s recovery. Challenges may lie ahead that could negatively affect economic growth and state and local tax collections. Policymakers must give attention to policies that foster labor participation and encourage workforce development.”
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics defines the labor force as the portion of the working age population, 16 and older, that is either employed or officially considered unemployed — those who are not employed but have actively looked for work in the previous four-week period. In 2021, there were more than 9.4 million New Yorkers in the work force, making up 5.8% of the national labor force and putting the state fourth in the U.S. behind California, Texas and Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.