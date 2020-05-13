Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.