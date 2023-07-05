There was disagreement at Wednesday's meeting of the Otsego County Board of Representatives over how to address problems at the county's Public Safety Building.
The county's public safety committee on June 15 approved a request for proposals from County Administrator Steve Wilson for an outside firm to do an in-depth study of police and corrections operations, with an emphasis on the jail population and facility needs.
Wilson discussed the plan Wednesday, July 5 at the meeting after representatives from the county corrections division employees' union voiced objections.
County employees are represented by Civil Service Employees Association Unit 8100-01. That includes sheriff's office corrections officers, road patrol officers, civil clerks and pistol permit clerks.
Thomas Fellrath, correctional sergeant and union president, told the board that asking for a study to scrutinize jail operations would make employees "feel unappreciated" and exacerbate the struggle with turnover and recruiting.
Daryl O'Connor, CSEA labor relations specialist, is a former Otsego County jail attendant and jail administrator who worked for the county for 14 years.
"In the past 10 years, five studies have been conducted with a tone of $125,000 so far, and they want to spend another $50,000 to $60,000 to perform the study," O'Connor said, adding that he believes county officials want "to kick the can down the road so they don't have to make a decision on whether or not they want to build a new facility [or] renovate the current one to meet today's standards."
Fellrath and O'Connor want the county board to make a decision on whether to renovate or rebuild the jail, and support building a new facility, which they say would save the county money by reducing overtime, as well as inmate boarding fees and associated transportation to and from court. It would also increase safety and security for both staff and the incarcerated population, they said.
Fellrath said that previous studies by the county have shown that the jail building is aging and unsafe, lacking things such as anti-ligature bars in jail cells.
"There's a lot of unsafe areas," O'Connor said. "[Inmates] have to be housed accordingly. With the design and layout of the facility, they don't have the ability to do that, so they are either board out or they have to violate the standard and house them together, which increases their liability."
The county jail, a maximum security facility with 96 beds, was built in 1991 and occupied in 1992, according to the county website.
The facility has a linear design, and since then jails have been designed with direct supervision facilities with pod housing units. The jail is seeking accreditation through the New York State Sheriff's Association, following the results of one of the county's past studies on the jail.
SMRT, an architecture and engineering firm that designs jails and other buildings, has a contract with the county, awarded last year, to identify various issues and propose short-term and long-term items to fix.
Board Chairman David Bliss said that the union had been misinformed about the details of the study.
"This is all in the infant stages," Bliss said. "They got some bad information."
Wilson said that the public safety study is the first in a series of studies he wants to do on each county department to study the budget and infrastructure needs, and that the scope of the study would be much broader than just the jail facility.
"It mostly focuses on bringing that information together," he said, "along with workload and crime statistics, and paint an overall picture of law enforcement in the sheriff's office as a way, frankly, of educating the board about the details of law enforcement, which can be quite expensive and is often shocking to people who don't quite have a good understanding of that."
Technical departments, such as law enforcement, often have a difficult time communicating details of operations to citizen legislators.
He added that he anticipates the county will have to "make a lot of expensive decisions about our infrastructure, about our buildings," including the satellite office in Oneonta.
The study would be a way to get ahead of all those budget decisions.
"They're all old," he said about the county's buildings, "and potentially this stuff could be very, very expensive. The first thing we want to look at, to get ahead of that, is to make sure we manage our departments that go in those facilities as well as they can be."
As far as the study on the jail goes, the board may decide to build a new jail, or increase staffing, or fund a new radio system, or just to do some maintenance work.
"I see this as a way that a lot of communities have gotten this handled," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.