'Unite Chenango' group yearns for racial harmony

Following a six-hour anti-racist demonstration that drew hundreds to the lawn in front of the Chenango County Courthouse last month, a new grassroots community organization is seeking to continue the conversation on local racial and social inequality.
“Our goal is pretty much what our name is — to Unite Chenango,” said organizer Latoya Jenkins. “We want to be both activists and community-oriented at the same time.”
“Chenango needs awareness,” said organizer Amanda Mills. “This area needs empathy in a bad way.”
Working at Guernsey Memorial Library, which shares a block with the county office building and courthouse, Mills said she has a front-row seat to racism and bigotry among local residents.
The group hosted a virtual Juneteenth celebration last month, celebrating the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in 1865, and partnered with another community organization, Chenango Links, to petition the Chenango County Fair Board of Directors to ban the sale and display of the Confederate flag.
Starting Thursday, July 9, Unite Chenango will host weekly “Talk About” group discussions at Kurt Beyer Park in Norwich.
“It’s a chance for the community to sit and talk about racial and social injustices,” Jenkins said.
Among the first planned discussion topics are police and prison abolition, Jenkins said, but the group will also take requests from community members.
“It’s learning for everyone,” Jenkins said. “We want them to ask the questions that make them uncomfortable.”
“The only way we’re going to progress is being open and having discussions about it,” said fellow organizer Christine Taranto.
“We want what the communities want,” Jenkins said. “We’re activists, but we’re trying to unite the community.”
The group is also planning a Family Fun Day at Kurt Beyer Park on Saturday, July 18.
In addition to facilitating kid-friendly games and activities, group members will distribute educational materials and fliers, including one entitled “12 Things to Do Instead of Calling the Police.”
Also in the works is a monthly workshop for kids that will “expose them to the history they aren’t taught in schools,” Jenkins said. “These kids are at the age where they’re listening. They know what’s going on.”
“Racism isn’t just about slavery,” she continued. “This isn’t ancient history. This is something that’s been going on.”
Unite Chenango’s core members said they are new to community organizing and still learning themselves.
“Everyone in the group brings something different,” said Andru Donnelly, a 17-year-old Norwich student. “I come from an ‘All Lives Matter’ family. For me to be one of the only ones to say ‘Black Lives Matter’ was like walking on eggshells, but now it doesn’t hurt anymore.”
“I had to address my own prejudice,” Taranto said. “We don’t want that divide to keep happening with our children.”
She said her two eldest sons, ages 12 and 14, are “used to being at the top of the food chain.”
“I’m trying to teach them what it means to be an ally, what it means to be part of the solution,” Taranto said.
“My kids don’t understand why white people are hurting us,” Jenkins said. “I have to tell them that there are some bad people in this world, but not all of them are bad. Some of them just need help learning.”
“It took a while for me to even watch the George Floyd video,” she continued, referring to cell phone footage that captured the May 25 death of an unarmed, handcuffed Black man from a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck. “What pulled at me the most is that he called out for his mama.”
“I’ve always been fearful, but after I watched that video, I thought: ‘that could be my son,’” said Jenkins, the mother of four boys and two girls. “I have to do something. This world has to change for my children. I’m scared for them.”
Jenkins said she was reluctant to attend the June 4 demonstration in front of the courthouse, let alone deliver a speech to a crowd of hundreds.
“I didn’t know I was going to be an organizer,” she said. “I didn’t know I had such a big voice.”
In the days following the rally, Jenkins said her 3-year-old, Skai, marched around the house, shouting “no justice, no peace!”
A month later, she said, he crawled into her lap and told her the chant was still his favorite thing.
“Even at 3, he’s aware that something is different,” she said. “My 11-year-old said ‘I have to go to more protests. It’s the right thing to do.’”
Jenkins said she used to get pulled over and have her car searched by police nearly every week.
“It’s hard to be a person of color in this town,” she said. “We just don’t get the same chances that white people get.”
She recalled being pulled over while exiting the Byrne Dairy parking lot by Norwich police, who were waiting across the street, a few years prior. At eight months pregnant, with her infant nephew in the backseat, Jenkins said she was ordered out of the car at gunpoint.
“I wanted to reach back and comfort the baby — that was my instinct — but I knew I had to keep my hands up,” she said.
Group members said they met with local elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica; Richard Shaw, the Democratic candidate for the 122nd Assembly district seat; and Norwich Mayor Shawn Sastri, to discuss the organization’s intent.
“We listened to what they had to say, and they said they would take into account what we want to do,” Donnelly said. “But this is our movement. These are going to be the changes that we want.”
“We’re not following their rule book,” Taranto said. “We’re making our own rules.”
For more information, follow “Unite Chenango” on Facebook.
