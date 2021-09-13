The United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties’ campaign started Friday, Sept. 10, with the announcement of its fall campaign goal.
This year’s goal has been set at $50,000. According to a media release from the organization, contributions from the UWDO campaign are used to fund local programs “that address the issues of income (basic needs and financial stability for local families), education and health in Delaware and Otsego Counties.”
Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and not running a formal campaign, the UWDO raised about $17,000, the release said. These funds were used to provide “a small amount of dollars to 11 local programs across the two counties.” The UWDO also raised $31,000 in local COVID-19 Relief Funds over the last 18 months, beyond campaign dollars raised, to assist the community in both the short and long term impacts of the pandemic, the release said.
Funds raised in the fall 2021 annual campaign will be allocated in February. Every program that is funded through the United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties’ competitive Request for Proposal process “must demonstrate measurable results and lasting change in our community,” the release said. For example, because of donations to the UWDO last year, 1,451 children received monthly books in the mail through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program. Also, 520 callers were given information and referral services through United Way’s 2-1-1 call center.
Executive Director Elizabeth Monaco said in the release, “I am excited about this year’s campaign. This past year and a half has been challenging for our communities, but we have seen a tremendous amount of generosity from our donors and now excitement around this year’s campaign.
“I’m excited to get out and show everyone just how active the United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties has been during the pandemic and the impact contributions have made across our communities. ... Now, more than ever, we need continued support as local programs rely heavily on the success of the United Way campaign to help them provide valuable services and programs right here in our own community.”
The campaign will conclude on Dec. 31. For more information, call the United Way office at 607-334-8815. To learn more about the organization visit www.unitedwaydo.org.
