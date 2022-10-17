The fall 2022 semester at SUNY Cobleskill includes the opening of the college’s new Unity Center, “a unifying space consisting of an array of Student Development and Academic Affairs offices collectively assembled to provide all students with an assortment of leadership opportunities, social outlets, and academic-centered support experiences,” according to a media release from the college. The center features more than 2,300 square feet of meeting and study space “where ideas and points of view are valued and where, through one other, we find a deeper understanding of ourselves and the world,” the release said.
“This beautiful new space stands as a constant reminder of our collective power as citizens, students and educators for growth and exploration,” Dr. Marion Terenzio, college president, said in the release. “As educators, it is our obligation to empower our students to use education as a critical feature of diversity, equity and inclusion. We recognize that, as citizens and as stewards of human nature, each of us carries with us a different life experience. This diversity of life is the richness of our community and sharing life experiences is how we grow as citizens. This is a safe place dedicated to that sharing and that growth.”
“The Unity Center embodies interactive engagement, inclusivity, mutual respect, equity and a sense of campus pride, aligned with our college mission, values, and our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan,” said Derwin Bennett, chief diversity officer. “It’s a welcoming space of refuge, self-expression, synergy, and diverse thought where “One Coby” is realized through its abundant activity.”
“When confronting the challenges of systemic racism and ideologies that discriminate, we can be angry and frustrated, but we can also find outlets to come together and channel our feelings into creating change,” said D’Andre Miller, director of Greek life and multicultural education. “That is what the Unity Center represents. It is our physical space to gather, have constructive discussions about life and diversity, and empower one another to be change agents for our community.”
The Unity Center is on the first floor of Bouck Hall in the space formerly occupied by the campus bookstore.
