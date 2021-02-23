Update: Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic by Bassett Healthcare Network scheduled for Saturday are full.
According to officials, the time slots filled in a half hour. For updates on Bassett-sponsored clinics as they become available, visit www.bassett.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine.
Original story:
Bassett Healthcare Network's will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday.
According to a media release, Bassett has received a limited supply of COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to be used, per the state Department of Health, for eligible Phase 1a health care workers and people 65 years of age and older who haven’t yet received their first dose. The vaccination clinic will be held Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Clark Sports Center outside Cooperstown. Appointments are required.
Eligible people may make appointments by calling 607-547-7838 between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24, until all available slots are filled. Those who receive appointments should bring proof of eligibility, such as a photo ID or proof of employment if under the age of 65, as well as insurance information.
Because of demand for the vaccine and the limited supply, appointments are expected to fill quickly. Once all available appointments are taken, a message will convey that information to anyone calling 607-547-7838.
