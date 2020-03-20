ALBANY — All non-essential businesses across New York must temporarily close beginning Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today.
He also declared a three-month moratorium on all eviction proceedings in New York — for both residential and commercial real estate. It commences immediately.
The governor said the decisions were motivated by the health emergency caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
He said 7,102 New Yorkers have been infected, with hundreds of people now hospitalized. In all, 35 deaths from the respiratory illness have been documented across the state.
Cuomo vowed companies that violate the closure order would be shut down or face civil penalties. "I'm not kidding," he said.
"These provisions will be enforced," he said at his daily briefing. "These are not helpful hints."
The shutdown order does not extend to businesses engaged in what the state defines as "essential" services such as grocery stores, health care facilities, pharmacies, transportation and banks and other financial institutions, utilities, media and warehouse operations.
Cuomo's new order represented a major escalation of efforts to reduce densities of people and thus curb the spread of the contagion.
Just one day earlier, he had said businesses defined as non-essential could only have 25 percent of their employees at job sites, and that was a tightening of an earlier order that work crews on job sites be limited to 50 percent of regular staffing.
State budget director Robert Mujica, meanwhile, said the state tax deadline of April 15 is being postponed by three months in a move that matches the Trump administration's decision to delay the deadline for federal returns by three months.
Cuomo said the change in tax collection dates will delay billions of dollars the state treasury normally banks on to finance state government's operations.
The governor was adamant in insisting the new closure mandate does not equate to what some are calling "shelter in place" orders. Cuomo said that would be a more drastic measure and is usually reserved for emergencies such as shooting rampages.
“We need everyone to be safe," he said "Otherwise, no one can be safe.”
In just one day, the total number of known infected people in New York grew by 2,950. Cuomo said the higher number correlates to the greater availability of testing. However, there have been new indications that some regions of the state are running short of test kits.
Earlier Friday, state officials announced all barber shops, nail salons, hair removal studios and tattoo and piercing parlors in New York and three nearby states would be required to temporarily close beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday in the latest social distance measure
The contagion has produced clusters of infections in several upstate communities, along with more than 4,000 positive cases in the downstate region.
No date was provided by the governors of New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New Jersey as to when those personal care businesses will be allowed to reopen.
The same states have already jointly required the closure of the indoor portion of shopping malls as well as amusement parks and bowling alleys. Those mandates took effect Thursday night.
Cuomo said: "These temporary closures are not going to be easy, but they are necessary to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers and all Americans."
The four governors have also closed movie theaters, gyms and casinos.
Cuomo said later the state of Delaware is expected to join the coalition of states acting in unison to deal with the contagion.
In New York, restaurants and bars have also been closed, though customers can still purchase takeout orders.
But state officials pointed out Friday that farmers markets, because of their role in the food chain, may continue to operate, as can supermarkets.
There were several reports of people who were infectious entering stores and perhaps exposing others to the virus. In Lake Placid, local officials urged shoppers who were at a Hannaford market on March 11 to check themselves for fever or other symptoms. In Syracuse, warnings were issued after an employee of an eyeglass shop tested positive.
Across the state, county governments are braced for potentially devastating impacts to their treasuries as sales tax revenues slump. The combined impact to the counties could reach $1 billion, according to the New York State Association of Counties.
The association projects an increased demand for health and human services from a developing recession as well as cuts in local aid from the state
“Counties are concerned that this fluctuation in projected revenue could result in cuts to state aid that help to fund vital services such as public health, services for older Americans, and public safety operations such as 9-1-1 dispatch services and sheriff road patrol,” said Jack Marren, NYSAC's president. “Any reduction in state assistance during this emergency public health response will compound the negative revenue outlook that counties are facing.”
In New York, state officials and hospital executives are projecting a surge in demand for hospital rooms to deal with the growing number of people needing hospital beds. Cuomo predicts the health care system will be overwhelmed by patients who will require treatment in intensive care units, with thousands of additional ventilators needed.
Those sickened by the infection include three state lawmakers and several New York state troopers.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
