State Police announced the arrest Saturday, July 3, of a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash the previous evening.
Members of the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Michael C. Goodspeed, 32, of Mount Vision on the felony charges of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal motor collision.
At around 9:30 p.m,, state police in Oneonta responded to state Route 205 in the town of Laurens for a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist.
The preliminary investigation revealed an unknown vehicle and the bicyclist were traveling north near the intersection of Timer Road when the crash occurred, troopers said in a media release. The vehicle left the scene after the crash.
The bicyclist, Michael Vargas, 37, of Laurens, died at the scene.
Goodspeed was processed at the State Police Station in Oneonta then transported to Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.