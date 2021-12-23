Oneonta police have located John Logatto safe, according to an alert.
Originally story:
The City of Oneonta Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.
John Logatto, 71, was last seen walking in downtown Oneonta at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.
He was wearing a black winter hat, white jacket with fur lining, gray sweatpants with white speckles, and black boots.
Those with any information or who believe they have seen him recently are asked to call Oneontapoice at 607-432-1111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.