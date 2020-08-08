UPDATE: Trent N. Cooper was located at 4:45 p.m. today and was being driven home by a deputy, the Otsego County Sheriff's Department announced in a Facebook post.
4:15 p.m:
The Otsego County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing Cooperstown teen, according a post on the deputies' Facebook page.at 3:45 p.m. today.
Trent N. Cooper, 18, of 14 Lake St in Cooperstown, was last seen leaving a party at 345 Filburn Road in the town of Richfield about 4 a.m. today, Aug. 8, the post said. He was last seen on a white Cannondale road bicycle, possibly wearing shorts and a t-shirt.
Those who have information on Coopers' whereabouts are asked to call deputies at 607-547-4273.
