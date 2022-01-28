Update: The Oneonta Police Department has identified the student as SUNY Oneonta student Tyler Lopresti-Castro. He was a junior, according to the college.
This is a developing story
Original Story
A SUNY Oneonta college student died Thursday night after being found at an off-campus location early that morning suffering from exposure to extreme cold, the college announced Friday.
The student was transported to a local hospital, and died at Bassett Medical Center, according to the college.
The Oneonta Police Department announced that a 20-year-old man was found unconscious outside the Oneonta Public Transit garage on Silas Lane early Thursday morning, Jan. 28.
The college did confirm the student who died was the same student who was found near the OPT garage yesterday.
The cause of the student’s death and the circumstances that led up to it are under investigation by the Oneonta Police Department, the college said, and the college is cooperating fully with local authorities.
