A suspect shot by troopers following a report of a domestic dispute in Unadilla on Thursday, Dec. 22, has died, state police announced in a media release.
Shortly after 7 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a home on Lyons Street.
The responding trooper was confronted by Mark A. Beilby, 24, who was armed with a knife inside the home, the release said. Beilby did not comply with the trooper’s repeated commands to drop the knife and advanced at the trooper. The trooper discharged his issued firearm, striking Beilby.
Beilby was transported to Tri-Town Hospital then transferred to Wilson Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b in conjunction with the New York State Police.
Original story:
New York State Police Troop C said in a media release Wednesday that an officer shot and wounded a suspect after responding to a call in Unadilla.
The confrontation happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release. The officer was reportedly responding to a call about a domestic dispute on Lyons Street.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital, according to the release, which said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was available at press time.
