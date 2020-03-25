A pedestrian was struck by a tractor-trailer with a dump trailer Wednesday afternoon in the town of Exeter, and later died, according to New York State Police.
The name of the man was not provided.
Troopers and Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to County Road 22 in Schuyler Lake around 1:44 p.m., according to a media release.
The tractor-trailer was traveling east when it struck the pedestrian, who was transported by Richfield Springs ambulance to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
The driver of the vehicle has not been charged at this time, according to the release, as it appears as the pedestrian entered into the path of the tractor-trailer.
Members from the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene, according to the release. Troopers were also assisted by Schuyler Lake and Richfield Springs fire departments.
The incident remains under investigation.
