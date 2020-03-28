Three of our counties reported more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in our four counties to two dozen.
Otsego County now has nine confirmed cases, an increase of three.
Chenango County reported a total of six, an increase of two. In Chenango, there are 95 precautionary quarantines, and 58 mandatory quarantines.
Delaware County reported one more case Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 7. One person has recovered. Two people are recovering in isolation at home; four are hospitalized. There are 19 people under mandatory quarantine and five people under precautionary quarantine, according to a media release from Delaware County Public Health. There have been 115 people tested; 15 with tests pending; and 91 negative results.
Updated numbers were not provided by Schoharie county by 7 p.m. Saturday.
