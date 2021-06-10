State Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a trooper in the town of Colesville in Broome County on Wednesday, June 9.
The suspect, Jason D. Johnson, is considered armed and dangerous, state police said in a media release.
The Trooper, Becky Seager, is assigned to State Police in Binghamton and has been a member of the New York State Police for seven years, the release said. Seager was shot in the hip area during the encounter with Johnson. Her injures are not life threatening.
Johnson is a 34-year-old white male, 5 foot, 7 inches tall and about 160 pounds. His hair is longer than pictured and in a long mohawk style, the release said. He was last seen in the East Windsor Road area near Thorn Hill. He is considered armed and dangerous. It is possible that Johnson may be operating a 1996 Ford F-250 pickup truck, blue in color with the NY license plate HZV7759, also pictured.
Those who see Johnson or the the pickup truck are asked not to approach him and to call 911.
Because of the manhunt, Afton Central School, has switched to remote learning Thursday. The town of Afton borders Colesville.
According to troopers, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the New York State Police responded to East Windsor Road in Colesville to check on the welfare of an individual a little after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
That is when Seager was shot. Law enforcement did exchange gunfire with the suspect before he fled the scene, the release said. Seager was removed from the scene by a Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy and in the deputy’s car to an ambulance then ultimately transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital. She sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Numerous law enforcement agencies continue to comb the area, according to a 10:45 a.m. update. New York State Police, New York State Police SORT, New York State Police Aviation, Broome County Sheriff’s, Broome County SORT, Binghamton PD, Binghamton SWAT, FBI, DEC, the Office of Emergency Management, Harpursville Fire Department are all assisting in the area. Members from Colesville Ambulance, Superiour Ambulance and Eastern Broome Ambulance are all on stand-by in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.