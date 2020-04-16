ALBANY — The state’s decision to halt elective surgeries at hospitals across the state has triggered significant staffing reductions, with an estimated 2,700 health care workers furloughed in the upstate region over the past several weeks.
Gary Fitzgerald, the leader of the Upstate New York Healthcare Coalition and the chief executive officer of Iroquois Healthcare Alliance, said the hospitals have relied on elective procedures as a revenue producer.
“That is really where the hospitals make their money,” said Fitzgerald, noting that source of funding has been crimped as a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order stopping elective procedures for both inpatients and outpatients.
“Our volumes are down about 50 percent from where they usually are,” Fitzgerald said. “That loss of revenue has caused hospitals to look at their staffing.”
Fitzgerald told CNHI his association will be urging the Cuomo administration to amend the governor’s executive order to allow the upstate hospitals to move forward again with elective surgeries.
He noted that the initial projections for a wave of contagion across the state have turned out to be far less severe for much of the upstate region than it has for the New York City metropolitan region.
Furloughed health care workers are eligible for $600 weekly in state unemployment benefits. But in many cases, the jobless pay is far below what hospital workers earn from their jobs.
Glens Falls Hospital, the largest health care facility between Plattsburgh and Albany, signaled this week it had to place 337 employees on furlough.
The University of Rochester, which operates the University of Rochester Medical Center, said this week it is eliminated merit pay increases for employee this year and asking some workers to take furloughs. The university said it suffered significant revenue losses when it had to cancel elective procedures at its hospital when it was ordered by the state to expand capacity to take in an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients.
In Lockport, Eastern Niagara Hospital announced a temporary staff reduction of 60 of the facility’s 485 employees on Thursday.
In Coopertown, Bassett Medical Center has not had to furlough any employees, though it has reassigned some staffers within the hospital, said Bassett spokeswoman Karen Huxtable-Hooker.
Last week, St. Joseph’s Health, a large Syracuse hospital, furloughed 500 employees, linking the move to the suspension of outpatient procedures.
Fitzgerald said some upstate hospitals have sent furloughed employees to assist New York City hospitals as they cope with a surge of admissions driven by COVID-19 infections. New York City has become the center of the largest outbreak of the contagion in the nation.
“We don’t want to minimize what is going on in New York City,” said Fitzgerald, noting the spread of the virus has impacted far fewer residents of the upstate region.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
