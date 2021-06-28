Upstate officials: $230M Rx settlement should fund drug rehab

ALBANY — With the state government slated to rake in $230 million in settlement funds from pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson, upstate leaders are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign legislation that would require the money be spent on drug treatment, education and prevention efforts.
The settlement, overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James, requires the company and its subsidiaries to refrain from manufacturing or selling opioids anywhere in the nation.
A civil trial opened this week on Long Island, with a dozen manufacturers facing claims they are responsible for the death-dealing opioid scourge that has been blamed for thousands of overdose deaths.
Officials say Cuomo has until midnight Tuesday to make a decision on the legislation that would send all settlement money from opioid cases into a dedicated fund for dealing with drug addiction rather than simply be deposited into the state's general fund.
Rebecca Wydish, chairwoman of the Niagara County Legislature, said she hopes the funds are distributed in a way that prioritizes the regions that have been hit the hardest by opioid addiction, noting Niagara County is in that category.
Overdose deaths had climbed in Niagara County in 2017 and 2018, then tapered off in 2019, only to surge again as the pandemic arrived in March 2020, Wydish said. The need for robust treatment and outreach efforts remains great this year, she said.
"The fact that it is going to go into the lock box is extremely important." Wydish said. "We want to see these funds be used for what they are intended for — and that is to help those who are suffering from addiction."
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said he supported the lock-box legislation to keep the money from being used to balance the budget or from being spent on "pet projects" unrelated to the response to the addiction crisis.
"A large portion of this should go to funding programs dealing with opioid addiction and all the fallout from that," Stec said.
Contacted in Cooperstown, David Bliss, chairman of the Otsego County Board of Representatives, echoed that view.
"I would encourage the governor to sign this legislation as soon as possible," said Bliss, noting his county continues to experience tragic cases of fatal overdoses.
The settlement achieved by James was endorsed by several New York congressional representatives along with other office holders, including Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-Long Island, who is being discussed in political circles as a potential candidate for governor next year, and Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island.
A co-sponsor of the bill that won unanimous support, Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said it "makes perfect sense" to target the settlement proceeds in a way that could break the cycle of addiction and support treatment and mental health counseling.
"I think the pandemic slowed down the progress that was being made in he treatment and recovery communities, and a lot of people released and now we're continuing to be affected by this," Jones said.
The lock-box approach is also strongly backed by James, the New York State Association of Counties, the New York Association of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Providers, James and the chairmen of the legislative health committees, Sen. Gustavo Rivera, D-the Bronx, and Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan.
The lawsuit against opioid manufacturers contends addiction and overdoses were accelerated by drug manufacturers and distributors aggressively marketing and distributing the painkillers despite the fact they were being linked to overdose deaths.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were nearly 500,000 fatal overdoses from 1999 through 2019 across the country.
Sen. Tom O'Mara, R-Big Flats ranking member of the Senate finance committee, predicted lawmakers would override a veto should one be imposed on the legislation by Cuomo.
As to the proposed restrictions on how the settlement money could be used, O'Mara said: "We could always change it if it gets to the point where we don't need drug treatment. But I don't see that coming in my lifetime."
The trial that got underway in Suffolk County is being closely observed, with some expecting it could result in a sweeping settlement designed to satisfy all outstanding claims against the opioid producers and distributors.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
