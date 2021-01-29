Cooperstown’s Mary-Margaret Robbins Sohns has won an award from the United States Tennis Association for her courage.
Sohns was given the 2020 Adult Courage Award from the USTA’s Eastern chapter in a ceremony held virtually Friday, Jan. 29, on Facebook.
“This is worth more than a Wimbledon or U.S. Open trophy,” said award presenter Liezel Huber, a five-time Grand Slam doubles champion. “You are a champion on the court, off the court, in your community and in your home.”
Sohns was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013, which led to heart disease. Her story has gotten national attention, including a feature on NBC’s “Today Show” in 2019 after heart transplant surgery.
However, in the midst of a nearly decade long health struggle, she never stopped dedicating herself to promoting and spreading the game of tennis, the USTA said in a release about her service.
“Nobody would have begrudged Sohns for taking the time to focus solely on her health and family,” said a USTA article about her. “But in the very same period, she also embarked on a new journey as a tireless tennis advocate. She has become an invaluable resource to the upstate tennis populace and has been instrumental in growing the game in three New York communities: Cooperstown, Oneonta and Utica.”
Sohns is the first adult to receive an award for courage from the group, the USTA Eastern said in the announcement.
“It means a lot to be recognized in such a way,” Sohns said during the awards ceremony. “It means even more that it is a special, new award that no one has gotten.”
Huber said the club will continue to give the courage award to adults and Sohns has been a great model for future winners.
“Tennis has meant a lot to me,” Sohn said, “in terms of distracting me while in a hospital bed or just keeping me going.”
A tournament promoter and tennis club official, Sohns called The Daily Star in 2019 after her surgery to talk about the success of the Cooperstown Central School tennis team and how it began with the youth club, Cooperstown Tennis.
“We’re trying to expand the community,” Sohns said in the 2019 interview. “We’re trying to get into other schools as well, as part of the class programming, with indoor tennis inside of school gyms. We’re trying to grow it in Oneonta, which benefits Cooperstown as well, because we’re really all in the same community."
Sohns said her mission is to continue to expand the reach of the sport in an effort to teach sportsmanship, a healthy lifestyle and enjoyable competition.
“It is a family thing. It is a community thing. It is just a lot of fun,” Sohns said. “Parents love to watch their kids play tennis. It is the type of sport where you can win or lose, but the person you are playing becomes your friend. It is such a diverse thing, among economic backgrounds and ethnicities. It really is a great sport.”
Sohns ran for village trustee in 2020, in an election delayed six months by the coronavirus pandemic. She tied incumbent MacGuire Benton, in the Sept. 15, election, but lost a runoff two weeks later by 35 votes, 343-308.
Sohns, a Delhi native, and her husband, Matt, are also big arts boosters in the region, sponsoring theater and other performing arts. Their family often donates free carousel rides to children during special events at The Farmers' Museum.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/yyfjwdnt to read the USTA article about Sohns.
