Vaccination clinic held in Sidney

More than 40 people got vaccinated during the a COVID-19 vaccination at the Elks Lodge in Sidney on Jan. 28. That was far fewer than the 129 who came for the previous clinic in early January, according to Heather Warner, health education coordinator for Delaware County Public Health.
“We’re seeing less demand at our weekly clinic in Delhi, and less demand statewide. But we’re here if you want it,” said Warner.
Belle Wagner of Walton, 9, got her second Pfizer COVID-19 shot during the clinic in Sidney.
“We want them to be able to be active,” said Belle’s mom Kellee Wagner. “I feel relief they’ll have the antibodies if — no, when — they get in contact” with the virus.
The free clinic will be open at the Sidney Elks Lodge from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, with walk-in appointments accepted.
Delaware County Public Health will hold additional pop-up clinics at the Catskill Veterans Outreach Center at 56 Main St. in Stamford from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and at Hancock Central School District Bus Garage at 619 West Main St. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12.
For more information about vaccination clinics in Delaware County, visit http://delawarecountypublichealth.com/
