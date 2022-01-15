Basset's COVID-19, pediatric COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic in Edmeston schedule for this morning has been postponed because of the dangerous wind chill. A new date and time will be determined in the coming weeks, officials said.
RICHFIELD - Gregory Hardy Sr., 53, passed away Jan. 8, 2022. Greg was most known as owner of Greg Hardy Construction and his larger than life personality. He is survived by his parents, Frances and Richard Harrison; wife, Susanna Hardy; son, Joshua and Gena Adams, and Gregory Hardy Jr. and D…
ROCKVILLE, MD. - Eleanor Petts Griffin passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Rockville, Maryland. She was born on Oct. 15, 1930, in Ronco, Pennsylvania, daughter of Charles and Pearl (Kobosky) Petts. Eleanor was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Walter D. Griffin Sr. in 2007. She wa…
