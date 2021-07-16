Delaware County Public Health will conduct a walk-in single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 22, at the Union Grove Distillery at 43311 state Route 28 in Arkville. The vaccination clinic is open to people 18 and older, according to a media release.
No appointment or pre-registration will be taken
For more information, call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200.
