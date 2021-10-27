Delaware County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday Oct. 28, at 97 Main Street in Delhi. The clinic is open to people 18 and older.
Boosters will be available at the clinic and for people who are receiving COVID vaccine for the first time or completing their first series, according to a media release.
For those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control issued recommendations for a single booster dose six months or more after initial series for the following individuals:
• Age 65 years of age and older;
• Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings;
• Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions;
• Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings;
• First responders (e.g., healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff);
• Education staff (e.g., teachers, support staff, daycare workers);
• Food and agriculture workers;
• Manufacturing workers;
• Corrections workers;
• U.S. Postal Service workers;
• Public transit workers;
• Grocery store workers.
The CDC has also issued recommendations for a single booster dose for those individuals who previously received a primary dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, at least two months after the administration of the first dose.
No appointment or pre-registration needed, walk-ins only.
For more information, call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200.
