As COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain sparse nationwide, the first round of COVID-19 vaccination clinics hosted by local health departments were booked within minutes, but county officials say more vaccines are on the way and other options are available for those in eligible groups.
Vaccine clinics sponsored by county health departments are dedicated to those designated by the Centers for Disease Control in Phase 1b: first responders and corrections staff, Pre-K-12 faculty and staff and daycare providers, public transit workers, individuals living or working in homeless shelters, public-facing grocery store workers and in-person college instructors, according to Delaware County Public Health Director Mandy Walsh.
“Local health departments are required to focus on the 1b essential workers,” Walsh told the Delaware County Board of Supervisors at its Jan. 27 meeting. “It is not every essential worker, in terms of the economic development essential worker list. It’s very specific, and a lot of these people are forward-facing with the public, and they perform certain jobs.”
Because the state’s vaccination rate of the 1a group — doctors, health care workers, residents and staff in nursing homes and other congregate care facilities and those tasked with administering vaccines themselves — remains low, hospitals are required to prioritize those in that group in distributing the vaccine, Walsh said.
“This is a week-by-week process,” Walsh said. “There is no guarantee that when you order, you get what you order. It’s a very short timeframe from when we know we have vaccines to mobilizing clinics.”
Some pharmacies and health care providers are slowly beginning to schedule vaccinations for individuals 65 and older, who were included under Phase 1b of the CDC’s guidance but are currently excluded from health department clinics, unless they are also qualified essential workers, Walsh said.
State estimates put 52% of those qualified under 1b in the 65 and older age group, according to Walsh.
“That’s a large population in our county,” she said. “We’re the top aging county in the state — it’s huge.”
Locally, certain Rite Aid, Kinney Drugs and CVS stores are starting to book vaccine appointments for those 65 and older. In Chenango County, Bartle’s HealthMart Pharmacy is also accepting appointments on a limited basis.
“The vaccine is coming in small amounts,” Walsh said. “We can make orders, but we don’t have a say in the allocation. This is going to be another marathon, not a sprint. We want to see people be vaccinated, but it’s only as fast as we have vaccine and within the prioritization of what we have to do.”
Walsh urged local residents seeking to schedule a vaccine appointment to periodically check in with their health care providers and on the websites of local county health departments and health care systems.
• Bassett Healthcare Network: bassett.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine
• UHS: nyuhs.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-information
• Mohawk Valley Health System: mvhealthsystem.org\vaccine-network#vxn1
• Margaretville Hospital: margaretvillehosp.org/vaccine-info
Those in 1a and 1b groups can visit forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine to register for a vaccine through New York state.
For more information, call the New York state vaccination hotline at 1-833-697-4829 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
