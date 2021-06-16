The Chenango County Health Department is host two COVID vaccination clinics in the coming week.
A Janssen vaccine clinic will be held at the Norwich Fairgrounds during the Dairy Day event Saturday, June 19.
No appointments will be needed for the clinic, which will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The clinic will first-come, first-served, with 100 single-shot doses available. It is open to those 18 or older.
There will also be an appointment-only Pfizer vaccine clinic for those 12 and older between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the Norwich Label Shopper in the South Plaza.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/5mxauwjv
