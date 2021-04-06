All New Yorkers 16 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID.
As of Monday, Otsego County is the only county in The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area with a rate of vaccination higher than the statewide rate of 33.3%, according to the state COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker. Of Otsego County’s total population of 59,749, 36.1%, or 21,585 people, have gotten at least their first dose. Of those, 13,518 people have completed their series.
Chenango County, with a population of 47,536, has had 31.1%, or 14,782 people, get at least their first done, with 9,057 people fully vaccinated. In Schoharie County, 9,127 people, or 29.4% of the 31,097 residents, have been gotten at least one vaccination shot, with 5,275 people fully vaccinated.
Delaware County has the lowest vaccination rate in the region, at 28.2%, or 12,555 people, getting at least one dose, and 7,059 of the 44,527 county residents fully vaccinated.
There were two new COVID deaths reported in the region, one each in Delaware and Schoharie counties, since Friday.
Delaware County reported its 46th death from COVID on Monday. There have been 2,048 cases reported in the county, an increase of 25 since Friday. Of those 186 cases are active with 17 people hospitalized. There are 271 people in quarantine. SUNY Delhi has reported 97 confirmed cases this semester, with three active cases as of Monday.
Schoharie County has reported 15 total deaths. There have been 1,443 confirmed cases in the county, 21 more than Friday’s report, according to the state COVID tracker.
SUNY Cobleskill has reported 91 cases since the semester began, with 37 students isolating as of Monday.
On Monday, Chenango County reported 44 more cases of COVID-19 over since Friday, bringing its total to 2,879 of which 132 cases are active. There are 453 people in quarantine, and nine people are hospitalized. There have been 65 deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began last March.
Otsego County reported 62 more cases since Friday. There have been 3,973 confirmed cases of COVID since the pandemic began. Of the 160 active cases, 11 people are hospitalized. There are 453 people in quarantine. There have been 55 deaths since last March.
Hartwick College reported six active cases on Monday, the same as its 14-day rolling average. Hartwick no longer reports total cases for the semester. SUNY Oneonta has reported 213 total positive cases this semester, with 45 students isolating off campus and six on campus as of Monday.
