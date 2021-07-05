Delaware County Public Health will conducting a single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday July 17, at the Bloomville Fire Department at 243 Scotch Hill Road in Bloomville. The clinic is open to people age 18 and older.
No appointment or pre-registration is needed, walk-ins only.
Delaware County Public Health is also offering vaccinations to eligible people who are unable to leave their house to get a shot.
To be added to the list, or if or someone you know is homebound, call the Delaware County Office for the Aging at 607-832-5750.
The service is only available to people living in Delaware County.
