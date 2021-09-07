Van De Water, candidate for House in 2020, dies at age 41

Kyle Van De Water, a Dutchess County lawyer and Army veteran who ran for Congress in 2020, was found dead Tuesday night at age 41, according to multiple media reports.
Van De Water worked for Corbally, Gartland & Rappleyea LLP, after serving in Army Reserves JAG Corps, according to the Kingston Daily Freeman, which first reported Van De Water's passing. He was a father of four and a graduate of Albany Law School and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
Van De Water had announced in August that he was no longer planning to run a second time for New York's 19th Congressional District seat, for which he won the Republican primary in 2020 before losing to incumbent Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, in the general election.
No cause of death has been confirmed, but Mid-Hudson News Network reported that Van De Water was found after police responded to a report of a "man down" in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a prepared statement: "My heart is broken for Kyle's children and family. My prayers are with them as they attempt to come to grips with this absolute tragedy. Kyle was a war hero who put his life and well-being on the line for his country. ... To all our service men and women who struggle upon returning home, and anyone who may be struggling with this news, please know that help is always available to you."
Delgado's statement said: "My heart breaks for Kyle, and his beautiful family. We shared a number of conversations about family and country, and I walked away from each one knowing that he had a profound love for both. I know he will be immensely missed, and I’m praying for all who loved him. ... Kyle’s death is tragically felt not only on an individual level, but also nationally, as far too many veterans across our country are going without the support and care that their service to our great land undoubtedly necessitates. We can and must do better. May God rest Kyle’s soul. And may God bless his family."
For the Veterans Crisis Line, call 1-800-273-8255.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.