Kyle Van De Water, a Dutchess County Republican who lost a 2020 challenge to 19th District Congressman Antonio Delgado, has changed his mind about trying again.
After announcing his candidacy earlier this year, Van De Water released a statement Friday saying, "I have been truly humbled by and will be forever grateful for all of the support I have received these past few years. It has been an honor getting to meet so many of you as I traveled across the district.
"Unfortunately, circumstances in my life have changed and I am no longer able to give 110% towards this endeavor. For the good of the party, and the district, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy. I look forward to vigorously and enthusiastically supporting the GOP candidate in 2022."
