Kyle van De Water, a Republican candidate who lost a race to U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado in 2020, said Monday he will take another shot.
"Today, I am proud to announce that I will be running for Congress in 2022," Van De Water said in a media release. "While I don’t yet know how the district will look, I do know that I care far too much about this district to sit on the sidelines, no matter the odds. It would be politically expedient to wait and see how the redistricting process shapes the district, but I am not a politician. I am not doing this for myself, I am doing this for the people of NY-19 (and perhaps some from NY-18 or NY-20 as well)."
