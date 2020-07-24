Some of Schoharie County’s most historic buildings are getting a new lease on life in Middleburgh’s newest development.
Village residents Rusty and Joan Wissert have dedicated themselves to relocating, restoring and preserving historic buildings 100 years old or more and adapting them into modern homes for eventual resale.
“This has been his dream for over 30 years,” Joan said. “The opportunity finally presented itself in 2016.”
“Every time I saw a house come down, my heart would just die,” Rusty said. “My dad was a carpenter, so I got my love of redoing houses from him.”
In 2016, the couple purchased a 19-acre tract of land, known among locals as the Bettig field, where they plan to rebuild eight houses, plus their own future home, in what will be known as the American Heritage Village.
“I’ve always loved old houses — they just don’t make them like this anymore,” said Rusty, who was inspired by his parents’ home, a mid-19th-century Greek revival in the hamlet of Huntersland.
The Middleburgh Village Board recently approved the couple’s request to name the development’s road Conrad Weiser Lane after Johan Conrad Weiser, who established the first Palatine settlement in the Schoharie Valley in the fall of 1712, according to Joan.
“Originally called Weiser’s Dorf, the settlement contained about 40 log and mud huts along the creek on the lower portion of our property and continued toward the current location of the high school,” she said.
“There’s not a lot of land left in town to build on,” Rusty said. “This was just about the only lot that was available, but it’s also ideal,” with its sunset views, unobstructed line of sight to Vroman’s Nose and quick drive into town.
Each structure is named for the town from which it came, all within a 30-minute radius of the village, Rusty said. Work is expected to wrap up on the West Fulton house, a Greek revival built in 1850, within the coming weeks.
Rusty, who spent about a year and a half piecing together the post-and-beam structure, said he was able to salvage about 50% of the original siding, which had been covered in vinyl by a later owner, and 85% of the original exterior trim.
“You get the original house on the outside and a brand-new one on the inside,” he said.
Each home will be fitted with spray-foam insulation and geothermal and solar power systems, the latter of which should cover 75% of a home’s energy needs with the goal of carbon neutrality, Rusty said.
The couple is planning an open house celebration when the building is complete, with proceeds to benefit the Middleburgh Historical Society, of which Rusty is a member.
“Most properties are given to us,” Rusty said. “Who would have known people would come out of the woodwork just to give you houses?”
With a preference for structures built before the 20th century, Rusty said he has “four barns’ worth of stuff” salvaged from other buildings, making the costs comparable to putting up a brand-new house.
“It’s amazing to think about what it took somebody to build this house in the 1800s,” Rusty said. “These were craftsmen; they weren’t just laborers. People don’t understand what it really took to build a house back then — it’s more than just a building.”
The couple went to bid on the Breakabeen church, a Dutch Reformed church named for the hamlet in the town of Fulton from which it will be “rescued,” Joan said.
They were outbid $500 by a competitor, but successfully convinced the town of the value of keeping the structure local.
“We try to use local people and local materials as much as possible,” Rusty said, including among his favorite haunts the Middleburgh Hardware store. “We’re all basically supporting one another.”
Soon to arrive at the development is the Mindenville house, a Greek revival that was built near a canal and flooded four times over the past seven years before the municipality purchased it and resold it to the Wisserts for a dollar. Properties are no longer eligible for listing on the state and national historic registers once they have been updated, Rusty said, but village officials agreed to mark many of the former locations with plaques.
With the acquisition of each new structure, the Wisserts said they try to salvage rocks and plants from the original sites and “reunite” them with the buildings at their new home.
“Along with the house, we try to get as much historical information as possible,” Joan said. “Our motto is ‘preserving history one building at a time.’”
“It’s our way of saluting the people who came before us,” Rusty said.
For more information, email americanheritage76@gmail.com and follow “American Heritage Restoration” on Facebook and @american_heritage_restoration on Instagram.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
