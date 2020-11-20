As deer season progresses from bow to gun, several local processors are doing some extra work to bring donations to the region's food banks.
The Venison Donation Coalition, a Bath nonprofit dedicated to "transform(ing) a renewable natural resource into nutritious food for those less fortunate and in need" has taken a large role in helping hunters donate their extra or unwanted harvest to food banks. The group formed in 1999 and since then has provided "39 tons of venison served per year" and "four million plus meals served since we began," according to the group's website.
A search on the website for local processors in the region shows at least eight working with VDC to get deer meat to local food banks and residents in need.
The processors include Don's Custom Cutting in Laurens, Boss Farm Processing in Richfield Springs, Cargies Meat Processing in Richmondville, Country Meat Shop in Norwich, North Afton Deer Shop in Afton and Marlow's Meat Processing in Howe's Cavern.
Brian Boss of Boss Farm said he processes about 700 deer a season, with 20 or 30 of them being donations.
"And it is growing every year," he said. "The more people find out they can do it, the more they donate."
Boss said second deer are often donations.
"People are starting to donate certain parts, too," he said. "They'll say, 'we've got more than enough burgers in the freezer already.'"
Deer processing normally cost about $70, he said, with extra costs for sausage and jerky, but donations are processed without a fee to the hunters. Boss said he is compensated by the coalition, albeit at a reduced rate.
"I don't want to take more credit than I deserve," he said. "The Venison Donation Coalition is the group making the donations."
Processing the meat for food banks does require extra care, he said.
"It is a little harder because of the extra packaging required, but it is worth it," he said.
The deer meat is available at some local pantries now and will continue to be offered as donations come in this season.
"It is an awesome program," Boss said.
Go to www.venisondonation.com for more information.
