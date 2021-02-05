Verification of special eligibility complicates vaccine drive  

ALBANY — New York's counties are about to face a sticky issue: Is there a way for them to verify individuals who report having underlying health problems are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations without violating their medical privacy rights?
"An individual could just attest to it (that they are eligible for the shot because of health problems) and in they come," Stephen J. Acquario, director of the New York State Association of Counties, told CNHI.
Acquario spoke after a new switch in state vaccine prioritization groupings gave counties the task of giving the injections to people with a wide spectrum of "comorbidities" — health conditions including diabetes, obesity, cancer and pregnancy.
He said his group — the advocate for New York's county governments — is hoping the state assists rural counties in carrying out the new task. Smaller counties such as Otsego and Clinton simply lack the staffing to handle a flood of people being added to the vaccination eligibility roster, Acquario said.
Counties with substantial populations, though, are prepared to respond to the demand, Acquario said.
No immediate estimate was available Friday for the number of people eligible because of the new guidance. But Acquario said he expects it will be "quite vast."
Meanwhile, the availability of the vaccines has spawned several ways for New Yorkers to book appointments. The state has been promoting its own vaccination sites without listing the individual county availability and contact information.
Acquario said his organization is seeking $4 million from the state to provide New Yorkers with a web-based appointment system for inoculations through counties and improve the response to the rising demand for doses.
The supply of doses for those with underlying health problems will initially come from shots initially intended for health care workers at New York hospitals but ended up going unused.
About 75% of health care workers agreed to get the COVID-19 shots over the eight weeks the vaccine has been available to them. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the hospitals have one more week to try to convince the remaining workers to get inoculated before the supply that is left is transferred to the counties.
State data shows Black and Hispanic hospital workers have been more hesitant to get vaccinated than members of other racial and ethnic groups, Cuomo said. He speculated the reason for the reluctance is a mistrust of government.
More marketing efforts will be targeted at communities that have shrugged off overtures to get vaccinated, Cuomo said.
“There are bona fide reasons for distrust of the system," Cuomo said, adding: "I get it. But it’s not true with this vaccine, and this is going to be a process of communication. And we’re going to have to talk through it."
He also pointed out the hospitals are not empowered to require that their staffers get the shots.
Amid the rising demand for vaccinations, some, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have suggested the state not keep doses in reserve for people awaiting the second of two shots, as called for under the existing protocol, thus allowing more people to get an initial dose.
Cuomo said the state is sticking with the current federal guidance of ensuring a second dose is available for those who've had the first injection, noting the issue will be revisited if federal officials revise their posture.
"They’ve not approved it," Cuomo said. "But if they do approve it, then New York is ready, willing and able to do it. But it’s a federal decision.”
Meanwhile, the state has stepped up its surveillance for a variant of the coronavirus traced to the United Kingdom, with 59 cases known to date, including one in Niagara County and one in Essex County.
"It’s all throughout the state,” the governor said. “And it is something we that we are watching.”
The concerns focusing on the variant strains are building at a time when the state has gradually eased pandemic restrictions on indoor dining and allowing wedding receptions, with a cap of 150 guests.
“If those new threats actualize, we will respond to them accordingly," Cuomo said.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
