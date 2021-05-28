Area agencies are working together to offer local veterans and their families insight into recognizing dementia and its connection to post-traumatic stress disorder.
Ann Thayer, program manager and rural health care adviser with the northeastern New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, has collaborated with veterans’ service groups in Otsego and Delaware counties to present “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” virtually at 2 p.m., June 17. To attend, contact Thayer at athayer@alz.org or 607-206-4514.
“This is the first time we’ve partnered locally with Veterans’ Affairs,” she said. “(The program) goes through and explains typical memory loss versus dementia or Alzheimer’s and walks (participants) through the steps of a proper diagnosis. I’ll be joined by two counterparts from the Otsego and Delaware county veterans’ service agencies, and they will be providing an overview of all the benefits the VA provides to all to veterans, but especially those with dementia and Alzheimer’s.”
Thayer said, statistically, veterans are more like to develop dementia and Alzheimer’s, making early detection and education critical. According to va.gov, 251,711 VA enrollees have Alzheimer’s dementia, though the estimated number of U.S. veterans with Alzheimer’s dementia is 457,391.
“In a conversation with one of my counterparts at (the VA), I was promoting some other upcoming virtual programs and support groups and he said, ‘This is very important information,’” Thayer said. “He reminded me that veterans are at twice the risk of developing dementia, because of PTSD, depression and traumatic brain injury, so I thought it would be a great idea to partner to get this information out to veterans to help with early (detection).
“That will affect treatment options, and most are most effective during the early stages,” Thayer continued. “Early detection gives a person with dementia time to plan for their future, develop a care team, make financial decisions and even explore things on their bucket list or have an opportunity to reverse any reversible causes of memory loss.”
According to aginglifecarejournal.org, “there is a dramatic increase in the prevalence of dementia among veterans.”
“Over 25% of new cases of dementia (among veterans) will be associated with specific military factors, especially traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder,” the site states.
Sid Loeffler, a counselor with Otsego County Veterans’ Affairs, said he’s seen such statistics reflected locally.
“Most of the clients we serve in Otsego County are 60 and older,” he said, noting that the county is home to about 4,300 veterans. “Many of them are Vietnam-era or Vietnam War veterans and many suffer from dementia, Alzheimer’s and all types of memory-type issues. VA medical centers have done research on (memory loss) and found that a vet who has or has been rated with PTSD is twice as likely to get a form of dementia later on in life, so we’re able to make a service connection and increase the benefits the veteran is getting. Many times, it just takes research.”
The June 17 program, Thayer said, is open to anyone.
“Sometimes, people with memory loss are not always aware of it, so it’s helpful for families to attend and learn the facts,” she said. “We are always offering educational programs, this is just more geared toward veterans. We do have other programs for caregivers, communication strategies, legal and financial research, as well as stage-specific (programming).”
Loeffler said the program furthers the cause of several area agencies.
“I can see this is going to be a great resource, and we work closely with the Office for the Aging, so Ann Thayer’s program fits right in with what we’ve got going on,” he said. “There have been a number of people she’s referred over here, or I’ve referred over there, so we’re working in concert.”
Hobart resident Judy Stewart-Vidal, whose mother, Helene, died last year with PTSD and severe memory loss, said she’s seen the impact such programs, and the agencies behind them, can have.
“It’s essential,” she said. “As a family member, especially the daughter or son or spouse, your life is … completely disrupted. You love this person, and you know your parent or spouse the way they were, but they’re completely changed.
“The Alzheimer’s Association serves an extraordinary purpose, and I’m so grateful I met Ann Thayer and went to their workshops, because that’s where I learned a number of strategies,” Stewart-Vidal continued. “I think it’s really important to find ways to get people and the public to understand both PTSD … and what’s called dementia, and to understand that the two can have crossovers and can be hard to distinguish, but having empathy and understanding what’s happening with the person having these conditions is just so important. Read, take workshops, talk with other people, educate yourself and know that you’re not alone.”
Helene de V. Landis, Stewart-Vidal said, joined the French Resistance during World War II. She was born in 1922.
“She was in the French Underground and … Mother did that in the Pyrenees, because she was from the Pyrenees, so she knew the mountain ranges and she could pass children through to Spain,” she said. “She was made a prisoner of war as an American and, as an American, was exchanged under the Geneva Convention. She had been detained in German detention centers … and she was tortured. She chose not to speak about it, but oftentimes, she made little references here and there to her wartime experience. We didn’t find out what her record was until she was diagnosed by the VA as having PTSD.”
That diagnosis, Stewart-Vidal said, came in 2010 when her mother was 88. Stewart-Vidal said receiving the diagnosis proved pivotal.
“When she was exchanged as a prisoner of war, she sought medical and emotional care and was labeled, as many women were, as hysterical,” she said. “PTSD was not recognized back then. Mother always had behaviors that were different … but we lived with it and now I realize she had major PTSD her whole life.
“But it got to the point … where I brought her to the VA and we realized she was entitled to benefits,” Stewart-Vidal continued. “I have to say, they really stepped in and took charge and took great care of her. They gave her a pension and declared her 100% service-connected disabled, while all her life, for 65 years before that, she had nothing — no medical care, no pension. She had tried to get compensation from the German government and had asked for help over the years and always said, ‘One day, it’ll be recognized,’ and we really didn’t know what to think of that. Then one day it was, very late in life. Women were not undercover agents, but that’s basically what she was, and she was in active duty. She never thought that the American government would be the one to recognize her service. When she learned that the Americans would give it to her, she was incredibly grateful and able to fully appreciate it. She loved the VA.”
