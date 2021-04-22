Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get COVID-19 vaccinations at a walk-in clinic to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, at the Veterans Administration outreach clinic at 109 N. Main St. in Bainbridge. The clinic is also open to members of the National Guard and Reserve, including those who are retired or were never activated. The Moderna vaccine will be administered, according to a media release.
Appointments are not required, but may be made by calling 607-967-8590 and choosing option 1.
Chenango County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, April 22.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 120 active cases in the county, with nine people hospitalized and 599 under active quarantine.
The county has reported 3,138 confirmed cases and 72 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 14 new cases Thursday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 99 active cases and four people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 0.9%, down from the seven-day average of 1.2%.
The county has recorded 4,267 confirmed cases and 59 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 101 active cases in the county, with 15 people hospitalized and 188 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has confirmed 2,241 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported five new cases Thursday. It has now had 1,573 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 3,567 people hospitalized, the lowest number of hospitalizations since Nov. 29. There were 811 patients in intensive care units, the lowest number since Dec. 3 and 499 patients intubated, the lowest number since Dec. 7.
The statewide seven-day average was 2.57%. There were 45 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday.
"The dedication and determination of New Yorkers in fighting the COVID pandemic is stronger than ever and it shows in the numbers," Cuomo said in a media release. "As our hospitalizations continue to decrease and vaccination rates increase, we are closer than ever to the light at the end of the tunnel. While we should all be encouraged by the progress we've made, this fight is not yet over and I urge New Yorkers to continue following the practices we know stop COVID in its tracks: wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance."
