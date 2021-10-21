The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown will offer all military veterans free admission during November.
According to a media release from the museum, all veterans will be admitted to the museum free of charge with proof of veteran status that includes one of the following:
• U.S. Department of Defense Form 214;
• NOAA Form 56-16;
• Public Health Service form 1867;
• United States Department of Veterans Affairs ID Card;
• New York State Driver's License with Veteran distinguishing mark.
Twenty-year career retired military and active duty military receive free museum admission every day the Hall of Fame is open, and veterans receive discounted admission on all days, the release said. Throughout the year, the Hall of Fame offers a special self-guided Military Appreciation Tour, which highlights stories about a number of Hall of Famers who served our country during wartime, to all active duty military and veterans who visit the Museum.
On Veterans Day, November 11, the Hall of Fame will offer guests to the museum the chance to honor military personnel by writing a letter to thank soldiers and veterans. All letters will be sent to Operation Gratitude, the release said.
“Stories of sacrifice and military service to our country are woven into baseball’s history and are highlighted throughout the Hall of Fame’s Plaque Gallery and the entire Museum,” said Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “In that spirit, and in honor of all of those who have sacrificed for our country, we are pleased to work with the New York State Division of Veterans Affairs to provide free admission to all veterans throughout the month of November.”
Sixty-eight of the 333 Hall of Famers interrupted their baseball careers for military service, and each is recognized with a medallion below their plaque in the museum’s Plaque Gallery, the release said.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and their continued support of New York's veterans, service members, and their families,” said Joel Evans, executive deputy director of the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services. “Sharing the love of America's pastime with our veteran community and integrating the important role these individuals played not only in baseball but in their military service to their country is a great homage to their careers and service. We thank the National Baseball Hall of Fame for our inclusion and their ongoing partnership.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.