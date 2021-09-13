Delaware County Veteran Services and the Albany Veterans Administration will host the 2021 Veterans Stand Down at the Catskill Veterans Outreach Center at 56 Main St. in Stamford from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
According to the media release, “Stand Down” is familiar to veterans because it's used during active duty service and denotes a time period where military members get relief from combat and go to a location for a physical/mental break from the front line.
There will be 30 tables set up with multiple representatives from area agencies, including Office for the Aging, Delaware County Public Health, Delaware County Suicide Prevention Committee and Delaware Opportunities, with information veterans can use, the release said.
During the day, veterans can receive free blood pressure checks, free haircuts, access to a food pantry and military surplus items and more, the release said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tables and haircuts will be given outside so veterans do not have to wear masks. However, booths with military surplus items will be inside and masks will be required, the release said.
Veterans should bring their DD214, veterans ID, VA health card or state driver's license with veteran stamped on the license, the release said.
Lunch will be provided to veterans in attendance by the Sidney Elks Club, and Rep. Antonio Delgado may stop by to talk to veterans, the release said.
For more information, call 607-832-5345.
