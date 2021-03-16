Chenango County
Afton
no elections this year
Bainbridge
no elections this year
Earlville: results not available by 11 p.m. Tuesday
Mayor: Jack Muhlfeld
Trustee (3): Tyler Campbell, Loren Schwarting, John Worden
Justice: Henry R. Moore (i)
Greene: results not available by 11 p.m. Tuesday
Mayor: Phillip Brown (i)
Trustees (2): Karen Tuttle (i), Jodi Najarian (i)
Justice: Michael Dietrich (i)
New Berlin: results not available by 11 p.m. Tuesday
Mayor: no candidates
Trustee (two 2-year terms): Michelle Priola (i), Jamie Burchill
Trustee (two 1-year terms): David Smith (i)
Oxford
no elections this year
Sherburne
no elections this year
Smyrna
Mayor: Robert Wright (i): 13 votes
Trustee (1): Eugene Fuller (i): 13 votes
Delaware County
Delhi
Mayor: Shridhar “Sam” Samudrala: 132 votes; 17 write-in votes
Trustees (2): Barbara E. Jones (i): 121 votes, Ian S. Lamont (i): 103 votes, Amy Randall: 61 votes; 1 total vote
Deposit (elections held March 2)
Mayor: Bryan Moore (i): 67 votes
Trustee (Sanford): Dean Price (write-in): 43 votes
Trustee (Deposit): Harry Warner: 76 votes
Fleischmanns
Mayor: Winifred Zubin: 95 votes; 4 write-in votes
Trustees (2): Elizabeth Hughes: 44 votes, Benjamin Fenton (i): 39 votes, Samuel F. Gil: 74 votes, Stewart Cohen: 50 votes
Franklin
Trustee (1): John L. Wilson (i): 10 votes
Hancock
Mayor: Carolann C. McGrath (i): 39 votes
Trustees (2): Dawn Gotthardt (i): 40 votes, Shaun Shannon (i): 40 votes
Hobart: tallies not available by 11 p.m. Tuesday
Mayor: Aaron Kaufman (i): reelected
Trustees (2): James W. Quarino (i): reelected
Margaretville
Mayor: John C. Hubbell (i): 42 votes
Trustees (2): Iris Mead (i): 35 votes, Sarah Scully (i): 38 votes, Robert Mansheffer (write-in): 1 vote, Diana Cope (write-in): 1 vote
Sidney
Trustees (2): Victor Tartaglia (i): 118 votes, Patricia Cristelli: 102 votes, Teresa Schunk (write-in): 83 votes, Steve Crawford (write-in): 24 votes, Joe Singlar (write-in): 6 votes, Jim Omahan (write-in): 1 vote, Brandon MacPherson (write-in): 1 vote
Justice: Andrew Skrobanski: 140 votes, Teresa Schunk (write-in): 2 votes
Stamford
Trustee (1): Catherine Barber Graves (write-in): 24 votes
Walton
Mayor: Stephen J. Condon (i): 159 votes, Edward H. Snow Sr.: 192 votes, Lillian Browne (write-in): 1 vote
Trustees (2): Eric Ball (i): 260 votes, Nathan Jamieson (i): 245 votes, Corey Northrup (write-in): 65 votes, Rick Gransbury (write-in): 14, Mary Phraner (write-in): 3 votes, Randy Prush (write-in): 3 votes, Bruce Dolph (write-in): 1 vote, Zoey Charles (write-in): 1 vote, Deb Ackerly (write-in): 1 vote, Chrissy Gleason (write-in): 1 vote
Justice: Chad Hall (i): 306 votes, Bjorne Ellersen (write-in): 1 vote, Rick Gransbury (write-in): 1 vote, Tony Contello (write-in): 1 vote, Zoey Charles (write-in): 1 vote
Otsego County
Cherry Valley
Mayor: Louis Guido (i): 135 votes
Trustee (1): Angelica Palmer: 56 votes, Edward Harvey (i): 87 votes, Cierra Utter: 17 votes
Cooperstown: results not available by 11 p.m. Tuesday
Trustees (2): Cindy Falk (i), Hanna Bergene
Gilbertsville
Mayor: Mark Muller (i): 32 votes
Trustees (2): Glenn Foster (i): 29 votes, Nathan Talbot (i): 31 votes, Nate Lull (write-in): 1 vote, Ashley Hughes (write-in) 1 vote
Laurens
Mayor: Daniel Liddle: 9 votes
Trustees (1): Starr Liddle (i): 9 votes
Milford: tallies not available by 11 p.m. Tuesday
Mayor: Brian Pokorny (i): reelected
Trustee (1): Michael Strong (i): reelected
Morris
Trustee (1): William Burdick (i): 13 votes
Otego
Mayor: Ernest Kroll (i): 34 votes
Richfield Springs: results not available by 11 p.m. Tuesday
Trustees (2): No candidates
Unadilla
Trustees (2): Ronald Mott (i): 23 votes, Christopher Price (write-in): 21 votes, Erin Insinga (write-in): 9 votes, Joe Paliotta (write-in): 6 votes, Mariah Scott (write-in): 2 votes, Jeff Jones (write-in): 2 votes, Dave Welch (write-in): 1 vote, Paul Baldwin (write-in):1 vote, Barbara Barry (write-in): 1 vote, Donald Trump (write-in): 1 vote
Schoharie County
Village elections are held in November.
