Village elections were held in many local villages Tuesday, Sept. 15. The following is a list of village election results available by press time in The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area:
Chenango County
Afton
Mayor: Janice Nickerson: 99 votes
Trustee (1): Robert Humphrey Jr.: 97 votes
Bainbridge
Mayor: Philip Wade: 26 votes
Trustee (2): Steven Eisenberg: 26 votes; Tim Mayes: 22 votes
Earlville
Results not reported by press time
Trustees (2): Margaret Corey, Jacob Taylor
Greene
Results not reported by press time
Trustees (two 2-year terms): Wayne Hartley, Elizabeth Maley
Trustee (one 1-year term): Jodi Najarian
New Berlin
Next election is in 2021.
Oxford
Election will be held June 16.
Smyrna
Trustee (1): Penny Eggleston: 15 votes
Sherburne
Justice: Kavphey Mavady: 19 votes
Trustees (2): Elana Casseles: 20 votes; Sidney Westcott: 20 votes
Delaware County
Delhi
Trustees (2): Christopher Maney: 30 votes; Jeremy Fitch: 34 votes
Deposit
Elections were held March 3.
Fleischmanns
Trustees (2): Daniel Halpren: 29 votes; Jennifer Barrows: 30 votes
Franklin
Mayor: Tom Briggs: 22 votes
Trustee (1): Johanna VanDeusen: 22 votes
Hancock
Trustees (2): Sharlene Caramore: 16 votes; Dorothy Picozzi: 17 votes
Hobart and Sidney
Next election is in 2021.
Margaretville
Trustees (2): Jeffrey Warren: 28 votes; Dave Budin: 23 votes
Stamford
Trustee (one 3-year term): Robert Orcutt: 61 votes; John Mark Bray: 19 votes
Trustee (one 1-year term): Joan Hinman: 64 votes
Walton
Trustees (2): Richard Doig: 111 votes; Steven Sehen: 111 votes; Christine Gleason: 96 votes; Bjorn Elierston: 34 votes
Otsego County
Cherry Valley
Results not reported by press time
Trustee: Edward Harvey
Cooperstown
Results not finalized by press time
Mayor: Ellen Tillapaugh
Trustees (2): MacGuire Benton, Joe Membrino, Mary-Margaret Robbins
Gilbertsville
Elections will be held in 2021.
Laurens
Trustees (2): Sandra Bollinger: 12 votes; Donna Sorrentino: 8 votes
Milford
Trustee (1): Austin Partridge: 32 votes; Kathleen Knapp: 18 votes
Morris
Results not reported by press time
Mayor: Mike Newell
Trustee: Rush French
Otego: results not reported by press time
Trustee (2): James Salisbury, Joseph Stanton
Richfield Springs Results not reported by press time.
Mayor: Robin Moshier
Trustees (2): Kevin Putnam, Warren Leonard
Unadilla
Mayor: Jacob Insinga (write-in): 36 votes; David Welch: 29 votes
Trustees (2): Paul Baldwin: 50 votes; Joshua Palmer: 42 votes; Matthew Glynn: 38 votes
Schoharie County
Elections will be held in Nov. 3 in Cobleskill, Schoharie and Sharon Springs.
No information was available for Esperance, Middleburgh and Richmondville
