Village elections were held in many local villages Tuesday, Sept. 15. The following is a list of village election results available by press time in The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area:

Chenango County

Afton

Mayor: Janice Nickerson: 99 votes

Trustee (1): Robert Humphrey Jr.: 97 votes

Bainbridge

Mayor: Philip Wade: 26 votes

Trustee (2): Steven Eisenberg: 26 votes; Tim Mayes: 22 votes

Earlville

Results not reported by press time

Trustees (2): Margaret Corey, Jacob Taylor

Greene

Results not reported by press time

Trustees (two 2-year terms): Wayne Hartley, Elizabeth Maley

Trustee (one 1-year term): Jodi Najarian

New Berlin

Next election is in 2021.

Oxford

Election will be held June 16.

Smyrna

Trustee (1): Penny Eggleston: 15 votes

Sherburne

Justice: Kavphey Mavady: 19 votes

Trustees (2): Elana Casseles: 20 votes; Sidney Westcott: 20 votes

Delaware County

Delhi

Trustees (2): Christopher Maney: 30 votes; Jeremy Fitch: 34 votes

Deposit

Elections were held March 3.

Fleischmanns

Trustees (2): Daniel Halpren: 29 votes; Jennifer Barrows: 30 votes

Franklin

Mayor: Tom Briggs: 22 votes

Trustee (1): Johanna VanDeusen: 22 votes

Hancock

Trustees (2): Sharlene Caramore: 16 votes; Dorothy Picozzi: 17 votes

Hobart and Sidney

Next election is in 2021.

Margaretville

Trustees (2): Jeffrey Warren: 28 votes; Dave Budin: 23 votes

Stamford

Trustee (one 3-year term): Robert Orcutt: 61 votes; John Mark Bray: 19 votes

Trustee (one 1-year term): Joan Hinman: 64 votes

Walton

Trustees (2): Richard Doig: 111 votes; Steven Sehen: 111 votes; Christine Gleason: 96 votes; Bjorn Elierston: 34 votes

Otsego County

Cherry Valley

Results not reported by press time

Trustee: Edward Harvey

Cooperstown

Results not finalized by press time

Mayor: Ellen Tillapaugh

Trustees (2): MacGuire Benton, Joe Membrino, Mary-Margaret Robbins

Gilbertsville

Elections will be held in 2021.

Laurens

Trustees (2): Sandra Bollinger: 12 votes; Donna Sorrentino: 8 votes

Milford

Trustee (1): Austin Partridge: 32 votes; Kathleen Knapp: 18 votes

Morris

Results not reported by press time

Mayor: Mike Newell

Trustee: Rush French

Otego: results not reported by press time

Trustee (2): James Salisbury, Joseph Stanton

Richfield Springs Results not reported by press time.

Mayor: Robin Moshier

Trustees (2): Kevin Putnam, Warren Leonard

Unadilla

Mayor: Jacob Insinga (write-in): 36 votes; David Welch: 29 votes

Trustees (2): Paul Baldwin: 50 votes; Joshua Palmer: 42 votes; Matthew Glynn: 38 votes

Schoharie County

Elections will be held in Nov. 3 in Cobleskill, Schoharie and Sharon Springs.

No information was available for Esperance, Middleburgh and Richmondville

