Village elections are scheduled to be held in many local villages from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The following is a list of villages in the four-county area, with the information they have proved to The Daily Star about Tuesday's elections.

Chenango County

Afton

Mayor: Janice Nickerson

Trustee: Robert Humphrey Jr.

Bainbridge

Mayor: Philip Wade

Trustee (2): Steven Eisenberg, Tim Mayes

Earlville

Trustees (2): Margaret Corey, Jabob Taylor

Greene

Trustees (2, 2-year terms): Wayne Hartley, Elizabeth Maley

Trustee (1-year term): Jodi Najarian

New Berlin

No election. Next election is in 2021.

Oxford

Election will be held June 16.

Smyrna

N/A

Sherburne

Justice: Kavphey Mavady

Trustees (2): Elana Casseles, Sidney Westcott

Delaware County

Delhi

Trustees (2): Christopher Maney, Jeremy Fitch

Deposit

Elections were held March 3.

Fleischmanns

Trustees (2): Daniel Halpren, Jennifer Barrows

Franklin

Mayor: Tom Briggs

Trustee: Johanna VanDeusen

Hancock

Trustees (2): Sharlene Caramore, Dorothy Picozzi

Hobart

Next election is in 2021.

Margaretville

Trustees (2):  Jeffrey Warren, Dave Budin

Stamford

Trustee (3-year term): John Mark Bray, Robert Orcutt

Trustee (1-year term): Joan Hinman

Sidney

Next election is in 2021.

Walton

Trustees (2): Bjorn Elierston, Christine Gleason, Richard Doig, Steven Sehen

Otsego County

Cherry Valley

Trustee: Edward Harvey

Cooperstown

Mayor: Ellen Tillapaugh

Trustees (2): MacGuire Benton, Joe Membrino, Mary-Margaret Robbins

Gilbertsville

Elections will be held in 2021.

Laurens

Trustees (2): Sandra Bollinger, Donna Sorrentino 

Milford

Trustee: Austin Partridge, Kathleen Knapp

Morris

Mayor: Mike Newell

Trustee: Rush French

Otego

Trustee (2): James Salisbury, Joseph Stanton

Richfield Springs

Mayor: Robin Moshier

Trustees (2): Kevin Putnam, Warren Leonard

Unadilla

Mayor: David Welch

Trustees (2): Paul Baldwin, Matthew Glynn 

Schoharie County

Election will be held in Nov. 3 in Cobleskill,  Schoharie and Sharon Springs.

No information available for Esperance, Middleburgh and Richmondville.

