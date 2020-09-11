Village elections are scheduled to be held in many local villages from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The following is a list of villages in the four-county area, with the information they have proved to The Daily Star about Tuesday's elections.
Chenango County
Afton
Mayor: Janice Nickerson
Trustee: Robert Humphrey Jr.
Bainbridge
Mayor: Philip Wade
Trustee (2): Steven Eisenberg, Tim Mayes
Earlville
Trustees (2): Margaret Corey, Jabob Taylor
Greene
Trustees (2, 2-year terms): Wayne Hartley, Elizabeth Maley
Trustee (1-year term): Jodi Najarian
New Berlin
No election. Next election is in 2021.
Oxford
Election will be held June 16.
Smyrna
N/A
Sherburne
Justice: Kavphey Mavady
Trustees (2): Elana Casseles, Sidney Westcott
Delaware County
Delhi
Trustees (2): Christopher Maney, Jeremy Fitch
Deposit
Elections were held March 3.
Fleischmanns
Trustees (2): Daniel Halpren, Jennifer Barrows
Franklin
Mayor: Tom Briggs
Trustee: Johanna VanDeusen
Hancock
Trustees (2): Sharlene Caramore, Dorothy Picozzi
Hobart
Next election is in 2021.
Margaretville
Trustees (2): Jeffrey Warren, Dave Budin
Stamford
Trustee (3-year term): John Mark Bray, Robert Orcutt
Trustee (1-year term): Joan Hinman
Sidney
Next election is in 2021.
Walton
Trustees (2): Bjorn Elierston, Christine Gleason, Richard Doig, Steven Sehen
Otsego County
Cherry Valley
Trustee: Edward Harvey
Cooperstown
Mayor: Ellen Tillapaugh
Trustees (2): MacGuire Benton, Joe Membrino, Mary-Margaret Robbins
Gilbertsville
Elections will be held in 2021.
Laurens
Trustees (2): Sandra Bollinger, Donna Sorrentino
Milford
Trustee: Austin Partridge, Kathleen Knapp
Morris
Mayor: Mike Newell
Trustee: Rush French
Otego
Trustee (2): James Salisbury, Joseph Stanton
Richfield Springs
Mayor: Robin Moshier
Trustees (2): Kevin Putnam, Warren Leonard
Unadilla
Mayor: David Welch
Trustees (2): Paul Baldwin, Matthew Glynn
Schoharie County
Election will be held in Nov. 3 in Cobleskill, Schoharie and Sharon Springs.
No information available for Esperance, Middleburgh and Richmondville.
