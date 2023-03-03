Village of Schoharie residents with the business, held a ceremony recently to celebrate the activation of free wifi for the village.
Funded through NYS Homes and Community Renewal using coronavirus relief fund, the Schoharie Village WiFi Network provides open internet access available to more than 400 households and 800 residents, a majority of whom are low-to-moderate income, according to a media release.
The free wifi network is a demonstration project in the Schoharie County Digital Revolution, an initiative formed to enhance resilience and improve the local economy, the release said.
Larry Caza, mayor of the village, said, “Projects like the Free WiFi will play an important role from education and emergency services to attracting new residents and fueling the growth of our business and tourism economy.”
“Access to high-speed, reliable internet for the Village of Schoharie is not just a convenience,” said Julie Pacatte, executive director of the Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corporation. “Residents can rely on this internet access to attend public meetings, apply for jobs, meet with their healthcare provider, enjoy virtual classes and online social activities. We are grateful for NYS investments that power-up the Schoharie County Digital Revolution.”
